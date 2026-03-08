North Augusta Wins First State Title in Double OT Thriller as C.A. Johnson Ends 12-Year Championship Drought

Over the past decade North Augusta boys basketball head coach Tony Harrell has watched his female counterparts celebrate seven South Carolina state titles.

Last year looked like the time for the Yellow Jackets to join them as champions. Instead, they fell 69-55 in the Class 4A final to another first-time champion, Lancaster.

After upsetting top-ranked Gray Collegiate Academy in the third round and winning the Lower State, this season, North Augusta was finally primed to earn its moment in the sun.

It took two overtimes, but the Yellow Jackets defeated South Pointe, 64-56, to bring home the elusive state title, on Saturday night.

“This is for everybody,” Harrell said. “This is for everybody that’s ever put on a North Augusta jersey. I’ve played for this program – all of my assistant coaches played in this program. We love North Augusta. We love North Augusta basketball. It’s a great community. We’re just so happy that we’re the first group that’s going to bring a trophy home.”

Quh’mareon Webb had a team-high 21 points, including the last five points in the second overtime. Jordan Rouse scored five of his 17 points in the first overtime which rallied North Augusta from a 51-47 deficit.

North Augusta after winning the Class 4A title. | Thomas Grant Jr.

Nabriat Answers the Challenge in Guarding Leading Scorer

It was senior forward Toian Nabriat who provided the biggest boost on both sides of the court. He not only posted a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds), but he was responsible for containing All-State forward Trevon Raymon.

Raymon finished with a game-high 22 points on 7-23 shooting. However, Nabriat successfully defended him on potential game-winning shots in regulation and overtime.

The second overtime started with Nabriat stealing the ball from Raymon and turning it into a layup. With North Augusta comfortably ahead in the final seconds, Nabriat blocked a driving Raymon which turned into a game-ending slam dunk by Webb.

“Actually, during the week, I wasn’t even the one who was suppose to guard him. I was suppose to guard the other big and me and my teammate Q (Webb), we were going to switch off.

“I just took it upon myself to lock him down and change the game for us.”

Yellow Jackets Sting Stallions Early

North Augusta jumped out to an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. It capitalized off the Stallions’ shooting struggles and turnovers that led to 12 straight points.

Trailing 20-10 with 5:03 left in the second quarter, South Pointe closed the first half with 13-3 run. Raymon tied the game with a 3-point play with 29 seconds left.

North Augusta guard Quh'mareon Webb pulls up for jumper. | Thomas Grant Jr.

North Augusta opened the second half with a layup and 3-pointer from Webb and a dunk by Tristan Anderson to retake the lead at 30-23.

The Stallions Make It a Tight Contest

South Pointe answered back with seven straight points to tie the game at 30-30. The Yellow Jackets responded with a basket by Webb and 3-point play by Rouse to go up 35-30.

Even up six points in the fourth quarter, North Augusta could not pull away from South Pointe. With 3:18 left, Raymon hit a jumper to give South Pointe its first lead since the first half at 44-43.

South Pointe head coach Melvin Watson speaks to his team. | Thomas Grant Jr.

There were two more lead changes before a tip-in by Nabriat, with 19 seconds remaining, left the game deadlocked at 47-47. Raymon drove for a bank shot, but the ball sailed past the rim as time expired.

The Stallions took the lead with 36 seconds left in the first overtime after an assist by Raymon to Jordan Hawkins. Nabriat was fouled on the next possession and made 1-of-2 free throws to tie the game at 53.

A second missed scoring opportunity at a game-ending shot for South Pointe opened the door for North Augusta to outscore the Stallions 11-3 in the second overtime for the title.

South Pointe was seeking its first state title since 2021 under Watson. It was the first appearance back on the campus where he was a standout guard for the Gamecocks.

The ‘J’ Is Back

The championship drought for C.A. Johnson ended at the exact place where it started 12 years ago.

C.A. Johnson after winning the Class A title. | S.C. High School League

Colonial Life Arena was where the Hornets claimed their last state title in 2014. With the "Weekend of Champions" back at the arena and its home city of Columbia, C.A. Johnson capitalized on the opportunity with a 72-64 win over Bethune-Bowman.

It was relatively even early until the Hornets’ athleticism began to take prominence. A three-point play by Aassic Germany followed by a thee-pointer from Tony Odom gave them a 13-7 advantage.

Jarvious Wyche then scored seven straight points during C.A. Johnson’s 7-2 run to close out the quarter. The run ended with a steal and two-handed dunk by Germany on which he was assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim.

Jam Session at the CLA

The trend continued in the second quarter as Class A Player of the Year Milton McCray joined the "Slam Jam" with one to start the second quarter. C.A. Johnson kept its lead in double digits despite the inspired play of Bethune-Bowman All-State guard Terrance McFadden.

Mohawks Put Up a Fight

McFadden nearly singlehandedly kept the Mohawks in the contest, finishing with 31 points on 14-of-16 shooting. With his team down 48-32, he scored seven points during a 9-2 run to end the third quarter.

The two teams began trading baskets, which allowed the Hornets to maintain their lead. C.A. Johnson’s seniors then seized control of the game, starting with back-to-back three-pointers by Germany and Wyche.

A layup by Germany, followed by one from Wyche after a steal by Tony Odom stretched the lead to 64-47 with under four minutes left.

Bethune-Bowman had one more run in it. McFadden sparked it with seven straight points as part of a 15-1 run that brough the Mohawks within 65-62 with 1:39 left.

C.A. Johnson Closes Out The Win

The two teams exchanged free throws before Germany hit a put-back layup to put C.A. Johnson up 69-64.

C.A. Johnson head coach Robert McCray (right) | C.A. Johnson athletics

On the next possession, Jaden Bell missed a three-pointer and Odom got the steal with 16 seconds left. He was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws.

Bethune-Bowman’s final possession ended with a turnover. McCray then ended the game with a coast-to-coast layup to finish with 14 points and kick-off a half court celebration.

Germany finished with 24 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals. Wyche also had 24 points and four steals and McCray scored 14 points.

“It makes it very special, being from right up the street,” C.A. Johnson head coach Robert McCray said. “It makes this even more special. … Nothing like playing at the CLA. I am glad they brought it back here. I want to thank Carey Rich and those who brought it back here. We couldn’t be more happy and more excited.”