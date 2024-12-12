Three Gamecock Signees Opt Out of The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
South Carolina top quarterbacks Cutter Woods and Will Wilson along with wide receivers Jayden Sellers and Malik Clark have opted out of the Shrine Bowl.
Woods, Sellers and Clark all signed with South Carolina. Wilson signed with North Carolina State.
Northwestern quarterback Finley Polk has been added to the roster as has Manning’s Jeffery Ceaser, who is listed as a quarterback on the Shrine Bowl roster though he was used as a wide receiver and cornerback for the Monarchs.
The new wide receivers are River Bluff’s Stephen Collier and Ashley Ridge’s Jaiden Deweese.
Woods has thrown for 3,048 yards and 37 touchdowns with 3 interceptions for Westside, which has won 27 consecutive games and is seeking its second straight Class AAAA state championship this weekend.
Wilson, a topflight dual threat, threw for 2,482 yards and 22 touchdowns with 2 interceptions while running for 1,144 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Folk, who has signed with Gardner-Webb, has thrown for 3,284 yards with a 70 percent completion rate. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, who was named Class AAAAA Upper State Offensive Player of the Year by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, has 42 touchdown passes with 6 interceptions.
The other quarterback still on the roster is Irmo dual threat ace A.J. Brand. The Virginia Tech signee has had a spectacular season with 2,449 yards and 28 touchdown passes while running for 1,861 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Irmo and Northwestern are playing for the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship.
Sellers, the younger brother of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, has caught 52 passes for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns. The South Florence superstar takes direct snaps out of the wildcat to the tune of 472 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
Clark just wound up his career at Rock Hill, caught 68 passes for 976 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Collier and Deweese will try to replace that production.
An East Carolina signee, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Collier caught 51 passes for 643 yards and 5 touchdowns as a tight end for River Bluff.
Deweese, named Class AAAAA Lower State Offensive Player of the Year by SCFCA, caught 89 passes for 1,347 yards and 17 touchdowns for Ashley Ridge. The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder hasn’t signed but has six college offers.
Polk and Ceasar had been named to the Touchstone Energy (North-South) Bowl, which now leaves two vacancies on that roster.
The 88th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will be played on Dec. 21 at Spartanburg High School with a kickoff time of 1 p.m.