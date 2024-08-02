High School

Top 25 South Carolina high school football preseason rankings (8/2/2024)

Gaffney gains our nod as the No. 1 team in the Palmetto State as the 2024 season is set to get underway

Mike Duprez

Gaffney head coach Dan Jones has a team ready to build on a 9-4 2023 season and ascend to the top of the high school football universe in South Carolina.
The start of the high school football season is three weeks away and teams across the state are getting ready.

Gaffney is ranked No. 1 in the Palmetto State, followed closely by reigning Class AAAA state champion Westside and two-time defending AAAAA state champion Dutch Fork. 

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, heading into the 2024 football season.

1. Gaffney Indians

The Indians are coming off a 9-4 season that saw them reach the third round of the Class AAAAA playoffs before falling to Dutch Fork. Gaffney makes the jump here due to an impressive array of returning talent plus a key addition. The Indians have a massive offensive line featuring a pair of 300-pounders who are power-4 recruits and a 1,300-yard tailback. Applying the exclamation point is 6-foot-5 quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, the Arkansas commit who transferred from Ben Lippen School.

2. Westside Rams

Westside goes for a second straight AAAA title with quarterback Cutter Woods, a South Carolina commit, leading the way. They also have 1,200-yard tailback Sharone Richardson and their defense was bolstered by three transfers from AAAAA power Byrnes – Appalachian State commits Chamarryus Bomar and Armoni Weaver and linebacker R.J. Livingston.

3. Dutch Fork Silver Foxes

Prior to the 2023 playoffs, the Silver Foxes were 6-5. Then they proceeded to reel off five straight playoff wins to secure their second straight AAAAA state championship. Dutch Fork has plenty of top-level talent, including quarterback Ethan Offing, tailback Maurice Anderson and linebacker Josh Smith. Most of all, they have legendary coach Tom Knotts, who has guided Dutch Fork to state championships in seven of the last years.

4. Summerville Green Wave

The Green Wave were 13-1 in 2023 and they have standout quarterback Jaden Cummings back along with five-star receiver sophomore receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray. Linebacker J.T. Williams leads the defense.

5. Daniel Lions

Daniel went undefeated and won the Class AAA state championship last year. Now the Lions are in Class AAAA and remained primed to chase a title. Their top returning player is linebacker Spencer Conn. But this program has gone 51-1 over the past four seasons. They obviously keep turning over players.

6. South Florence Bruins

The Bruins saw their 29-game winning streak come to an end in the AAAA state championship game – and they held a 12-point lead before Westside rallied. Clemson commit Amare Adams, a big-time defensive lineman leads the way for South Florence.

7. South Pointe Stallions

This traditionally successful program returns a pair of 1,000-yard runners and picked up talented quarterback Cameron McMillon, who transferred from Fairfield Central. McMillon gives South Pointe balance and the Stallions rate as a title contender.

8. White Knoll Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were right there in 2023. They beat Dutch Fork in the regular season and faced the Silver Foxes in the state championship game. Standout quarterback Landon Sharpe returns as the Timberwolves give it another shot.

9. Northwestern Trojans

Northwestern is led by quarterback Finley Polk, a Gardner-Webb commit who threw for 2,902 yards and 38 touchdowns. The Trojans have talent at wide receiver and a defense anchored by linebacker Will Massey.

10. Irmo Yellowjackets

Irmo was 13-1 last season and comes back as a AAAAA program ready to keep winning games. The dynamic duo of Virginia Tech commit A.J. Brand at quarterback and four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph will be hard to stop.

11. Byrnes Rebels

The Rebels absorbed some losses via graduation and transfers. But the cupboard is hardly bare. Tre Segarra ran for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman. TaLik Brooks ran for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had 18 receptions for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns.

12. Oceanside Collegiate Academy Landsharks

The Landsharks won the Class AA state championship and are making the jump to Class AAA with realignment. Oceanside has played and defeated Class AAAAA teams, so the jump isn’t that big of a deal. Leading the way is sophomore quarterback Aiden Manavian, who became the starter during the playoffs and the rest became history. Will Virgilio is a Division I recruit at wide receiver.

13. Dillon Wildcats

Normally when a team loses its superstar left tackle to graduation and it’s Division I prospect quarterback via transfer, a dropoff might be expected. Not with Dillon. The Wildcats still have two-way star Jamarion Fling (1,584 yards rushing and 34 TDs), wide receiver Zay Robertson and cornerback Keriyon Brown.

14. Gray Collegiate Academy War Eagles

The War Eagles after making the big leap to Class AAAA after their runner-up finish in Class AA. Quarterback Tyler Waller, tailback B.J. Montgomery and linebacker Michael Boulware Jr. return as the War Eagles work to continue their annual success.

15. Spartanburg Vikings

The Vikings return almost all their starters from a 6-6 team and this traditionally strong program expects to be better. Linebackers Cam Smith and Peyton Jones lead the defense. Jones just got a scholarship offer from Tennessee State. Tamijai Johnson is a dual threat at quarterback who had 1,700 yards of total offense.

16. T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets

T.L. Hanna has loads of talent on both sides of the ball. Tailback Kedarrion Patterson ran for 1,600 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Quarterback Brandon Cunningham returns as does defensive back, Cameron Strong, a North Carolina State commit.

17. Belton-Honea Path Bears

Marquise Henderson, a tailback who is a Clemson commit, spearheads a dynamic offense for a team coming off a 13-1 season. Quarterback Noah Thomas is back, too. Sophomore cornerback Tajeh Watson had six interceptions last season.

18. Abbeville Panthers

Abbeville was long a powerhouse in Class AA. Now the Panthers are in Class A and could dominate. They are loaded with talent. Tailback Karson Norman produced 1,650 yards of total offense and defensive back Demarkus Leach is a South Carolina commit. Linebackers Gavin Calhoun and Jha’Louis Hadden both recorded over 100 tackles.

19. Sumter Gamecocks

The Gamecocks return tailback John Peeples, who ran for 1,078 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. Leading the defense is edge rusher Anthony Addison, a South Carolina commit.

20. Clinton Red Devils

The Red Devils were 10-3 as a Class AAA team in 2023. They are now in Class AA with expectations of contending for a state title. Quarterback Tushawan Richardson leads the way.

21. Hampton County Hurricanes

Chris Terry, a dual threat quarterback, and standout linebacker Mandrell Sanders return from a 12-2 team. So does cornerback Jaylen Singletary, who snagged six interceptions as a sophomore.

22. Malboro County Bulldogs

This is a bit of an enigma since Marlboro County was 3-7 last year. But new coach Cory Johnson was hired away from Clinton, North Carolina, where he guided the War Horses to a 15-1 record and state finals appearance. Several of his players have transferred, including Rutgers commit Jakarrion Kenan, a cornerback who had four interceptions for Clinton and defensive lineman Josiah Dwyer, who is an East Carolina commit. Josiah Robinson, a tailback with 4.45 speed, ran for 1,087 yards and 14 touchdowns.

23. Hammond Skyhawks

The seven-time defending SCISA state champions are loaded with Division I talent, including tight end Mike Tyler and tailback Manny Johnson, who has committed to Davidson.

24. Myrtle Beach Seahawks

Coach Mickey Johnson got this tradition-rich program turned back around with a 9-3 record last season. The long-time Seahawks coach should have a good team again. Myrtle Beach is now in Class AAAAA.

25. Christ Church Episcopal Cavaliers

The Cavaliers won the last two Class A state championships. They’re in Class AAA but return one of the state’s best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in Tucker Hendrix and Jackson Repp.

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

