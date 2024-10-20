Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (10/20/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is history.
Most of the top teams kept winning. There were a couple of upsets among ranked teams and South Florence and Barnwell are new additions to the poll.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 8 of the South Carolina high school football season.
TOP 25 SOURTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. GAFFNEY (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated Riverside 28-21. The Indians keep winning the close ones.
Up next: Dorman.
2. WESTSIDE (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated Fountain Inn 49-19.
Up next: at Laurens.
3. DUTCH FORK (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Lexington 42-0. That’s five shutouts in seven games for the Silver Foxes.
Up next: idle.
4. SUMMERVILLE (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Ashley Ridge 49-48 in 2 OT. The Green Wave wins a wild one.
Up next: West Ashley.
5. NORTHWESTERN (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Rock Hill 55-7.
Up next: idle.
6. IRMO (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated White Knoll 35-21.
Up next: idle.
7. HAMMOND SCHOOL (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Northwood Academy 16-0.
Up next: at Ben Lippen School.
8. MOUNTAINVIEW PREP (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Woodruff 40-38.
Up next: Broome.
9. SUMTER (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Blythewood 49-20.
Up next: idle.
10. DANIEL (5-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Pickens 56-7.
Up next: at Broome (Tuesday); vs. Blue Ridge (Saturday)
11. SPARTANBURG (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Boiling Springs 27-7.
Up next: James F. Byrnes.
12. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (7-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated American Leadership Academy 45-0.
Up next: Pelion.
13. ABBEVILLE (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Whitmire 59-0.
Up next: at Dixie
14. SOUTH POINTE (6-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Lancaster 42-13.
Up next: at Dreher.
15. BELTON-HONEA PATH (7-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: defeated Crescent 48-21.
Up next: at Pendleton.
16. LORIS (7-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: defeated Georgetown 52-0.
Up next: at Marlboro County.
17. SALUDA (6-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: defeated Ninety-Six 33-7.
Up next: vs. Strom Thurmond.
18. HARSTVILLE (6-1-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Darlington 55-0.
Up next: at Lakewood.
19. FAIRFIELD CENTRAL (7-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: defeated Eau Claire 62-3.
Up next: at Columbia.
20. PORTER GAUD (7-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Idle.
Up next: at Cardinal Newman.
21. DILLON (6-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: defeated then-No. 10 Marlboro County 35-12.
Up next: at Waccamaw.
22. RIVER BLUFF (7-1)
Previous rank: 24
Last week:defeated Chapin 30-6.
Up next: Idle.
23. SOUTH FLORENCE (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Wilson 69-14.
Up next: Lower Richland.
24. BARNWELL (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No. 15 Hampton County 27-14.
Up next: Edisto.
25. MARLBORO COUNTY (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: lost 35-12 to Dillon.
Up next: No. 16 Loris.