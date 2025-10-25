Nationwide High School Football Whip Around - Oct. 24, 2025
With another edition of Friday Night Lights upon us, here is scan of news and notable results from across the United States.
Calvert suffers first loss in Maryland
Calvert, the No. 19 team in Maryland, loses for the first time in 2025, as Patuxent tops the Cavaliers, 21-14.
Central Christian completes an undefeated regular season in Kansas
The Central Christian Cougars ripped Norwich, 56-0, to finsh their regular season at 8-0 and earn a home game for the playoffs.
Allen moves to 8-0 by edging Prosper
Allen, the No. 2 team in the state of Texas survived huge challenge on Friday night, but outlasted Prosper, the No. 7 team in Texas, 31-30, to move to 8-0. It was also the first loss of the year for Prosper (7-1).
No ordinary win
Just a few days after the passing of his son, Elkhorn North (Nebraska) coach Sam Stanley led his team to stunning come-from-behind, 29-27, victory over rival Bennington. It was the Wolves first ever win over Bennington.
Blocked field goal for the win
Staring a loss in the face on Thursday night, Christian Brothers Academy-Syracuse (NY) blocked a field goal attempt to preserve a 21-20 win over Cicero-North.
Defense lifts West Boca Raton
West Boca Raton, the No. 22 team in Florida, finished its District 12 schedule, Friday, with a 42-shutout of Palm Beach Gardens. The Bulls celebrated Senior Night by finishing their District schedule with a perfect 4-0 record, outscoring their league rivals 196-0.
Ping Pong Pick Six
The say a football is a capable of taking crazy bounces, but this play is almost impossible to believe.
Irmo, the No. 1 team in the state of South Carolina, got a pick six from Caden Hall, on Friday against Chapin, but the way the ball found its way into Hall's hands is what is so hard to believe.
The play began with Hall jumping a passing rout and breaking up a pass by tipping the ball high into the air. Teammate Jamar Grissett then made a diving attempt for the interception, but instead of catching the football, he had it carom off his helmet, shooting forward five yards into the waiting arms of Hall, at the 20-yard line.
From there, it was simple matter for Hall to turn and sprint to the end zone to give Irmo a 21-6 second quarter lead over Chapin.