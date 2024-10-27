Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (10/27/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is complete.
Only one team in the poll lost but it was a big one – top-ranked Gaffney, as the Indians tumbled 10 spots in this week's rankings. Westside is the new No. 1. New to the rankings is May River.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 9 of the South Carolina high school football season.
1. Westside (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated Laurens 49-3. The Rams have won 21 consecutive games.
Up next: Wren.
2. Dutch Fork (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: idle.
Up next: at River Bluff.
3. Summerville (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated West Ashley 42-14.
Up next: at Fort Dorchester.
4. Northwestern (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Idle
Up next: at Indian Land.
5. Irmo (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: idle.
Up next: Chapin.
6. Hammond School (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Ben Lippen 49-17.
Up next: at Cardinal Newman.
7. Mountain View Prep (8-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Broome 49-20.
Up next: idle.
8. Sumter (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: idle.
Up next: Westwood.
9. Daniel (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Berea 56-0, defeated Blue Ridge 63-14.
Up next: Greer.
10. Spartanburg (6-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated James F. Byrnes 58-14.
Up next: at Riverside.
11. Gaffney (6-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: lost to Dorman 9-7. Big upset knocks Indians out of the top spot.
Up next: at Wade Hampton.
12. Batesburg-Leesville (8-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Pelion 48-0.
Up next: at No. 17 Saluda.
13. Abbeville (6-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Dixie 63-14.
Up next: Ware Shoals.
14. South Pointe (7-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Dreher 58-10.
Up next: at Richland Northeast.
15. Belton-Honea Path (8-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Pendleton 48-7.
Up next: Walhalla.
16. Loris (7-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Marlboro County by forfeit.
Up next: at Aynor.
17. Saluda (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: defeated Strom Thurmond 35-25.
Up next: vs. No. 12 Batesburg-Leesville.
18. Hartsville (7-1-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: defeated Lakewood 70-8.
Up next: vs. No. 23 South Florence.
19. Fairfield Central (7-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: idle.
Up next: at Columbia.
20. Porter-Gaud (8-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Cardinal Newman 49-7.
Up next: vs. Laurence Manning Academy.
21. Dillon (7-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: defeated Waccamaw 47-39.
Up next: vs. Georgetown.
22. River Bluff (7-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: idle.
Up next: vs. No. 2 Dutch Fork.
23. South Florence (7-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: defeated Lower Richland 36-19.
Up next: Lower Richland.
24. Barnwell (8-1)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Edisto 34-8.
Up next: vs. Whale Branch.
25. May River (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Beaufort 56-14.
Up next: vs. Bluffton.