Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (10/6/2024)
There isn’t much change at the top of the poll as the favorites keep winning, while many other ranked teams were idle as the region still recovers from the impact of Hurricane Helene.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 6 of the South Carolina high school football season.
TOP 25 SOURTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. GAFFNEY (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Postponed vs. Eastside
Up next: James F. Byrnes.
2. WESTSIDE (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Postponed vs. Southside.
Up next: at Emerald.
3. DUTCH FORK (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Chapin 63-10. Another rout for the two-time defending Class AAAAA state champions.
Up next: vs. No. 23 White Knoll
4. SUMMERVILLE (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Stall 77-6.
Up next: at James Island.
5. NORTHWESTERN (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Clover 57-23.
Up next: at Fort Mill.
6. IRMO (6-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated then No. 18 Lexington 34-8.
Up next: vs. No. 18 River Bluff.
7. HAMMOND SCHOOL (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Laurence Manning Academy 65-14.
Up next: vs. Augusta Christian.
8. MOUNTAINVIEW PREP (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Postponed at Union County
Up next: at Chapman.
9. SUMTER (7-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated West. Florence 63-25.
Up next: Idle.
10. MARLBORO COUNTY (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Aynor 42-8.
Up next: at Georgetown.
11. DANIEL (3-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Postponed at Berea.
Up next: vs. Travelers Rest.
12. SPARTANBURG (3-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Postponed vs. Wade Hampton.
Up next: at Dornan.
13. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (5-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: postponed at Strom Thurmond.
Up next: vs. Ninety-Six.
14. ABBEVILLE (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: postponed at McCormick
Up next: at Calhoun Falls Charter.
15. HAMPTON COUNTY (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: defeated Edisto.
Up next: vs. Lake Marion.
16. SOUTH POINTE (4-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Camden 64-0.
Up next: at York.
17. BELTON-HONEA PATH (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: defeated West-Oak 55-6.
Up next: vs. Crescent.
18. RIVER BLUFF (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then No. 13 White Knoll 24-21 in OT.
Up next: at No. 6 Irmo.
19. LORIS (5-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: def. then No. 15 Dillon 30-27.
Up next: at Waccamaw.
20. SALUDA (4-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: postponed vs. American Leadership Academy.
Up next: at Pelion.
21. DIXIE (5-0)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: defeated Pelion 42-8.
Up next: at Whitmire.
22. HARSTVILLE (4-1-1)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Lower Richland 55-20.
Up next: at Crestwood.
23. WHITE KNOLL (4-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: lost to River Bluff 24-21 in OT.
Up next: at No. 3 Dutch Fork.
24. NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Cardinal Newman 49-31.
Up next: vs. Porter Guad.
25. RICHLAND NORTHEAST (6-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: lost to Dreher 35-34 in 2OT.
Up next: at A.C. Flora.