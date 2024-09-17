Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
The 2024 South Carolina high school football season marches forward and it is time to take a look at this week's Top 25 South Carolina High School football Rankings.
TOP 25 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Gaffney (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated Freedom (N.C.) 31-0.
Up next: at Boiling Springs.
2. Westside (3-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 9 Belton-Honea Path 55-14.
Up next: the Rams host Georgia power Prince Avenue Christian after dominating an Upper State power for the second week in a row.
3. Dutch Fork (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 35-0.
Up next: Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
4. Summerville (3-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: idle.
Up next: idle. The Green Wave host No. 18 Chapin.
5. Northwestern (4-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated then-No. 14 South Pointe 28-14.
Up next: Nation Ford.
6. Irmo (4-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Carolina Forest 55-7.
Up next: Myrtle Beach.
7. Hammond School (4-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Heathwood Hall 48-0.
Up next: Hilton Head Christian Academy.
8. Dillon (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Marion 48-0.
Up next: at Hartsville.
9. Mountain View Prep (4-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Crescent 48-22.
Up next: at Asheville School (N.C.)
10. Sumter (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Crestwood 35-14.
Up next: at Spring Valley.
11. Hampton County (4-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Bluffton 50-36.
Up next: at Hilton Head Island.
12. Marlboro County (4-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Conway 40-16.
Up next: at North Myrtle Beach.
13. Daniel (2-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: idle.
Up next: Clinton.
14. Loris (3-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated North Myrtle Beach 41-14.
Up next: idle.
15. Spartanburg (2-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: idle.
Up next: Eastside.
16. White Knoll (2-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: idle.
Up next: Cane Bay.
17. Chapin (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: defeated Newberry 42-37.
Up next: at No. 4 Summerville.
18. Batesburg-Leesville (3-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: defeated Lower Richland 21-7.
Up next: Calhoun County.
19. Abbeville (3-1)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Ninety-Six 49-28.
Up next: at idle.
20. T.L. Hanna (2-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: defeated Wren 36-29.
Up next: at Greenwood.
21. Camden (3-1)
Previous: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Ridge View 43-26.
Up next: Richland Northeast.
22. Belton-Honea Path (3-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: lost to No. 2 Westside 55-14.
Up next: at Palmetto.
23. Lexington (3-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: lost to Greenwood 14-0.
Up next: idle.
24. Clinton (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Chapman 49-27.
Up next: at No. 13 Daniel.
25. South Pointe (2-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: lost 28-14 to No. 5 Northwestern.
Up next: A.C. Flora.