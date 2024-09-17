High School

Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/16/2024)

Camden and Clinton join this week's SC Top 25; Several squads climb several spots

Mike Duprez

The Camden Bulldogs are in the South Carolina Top 25 High School Football Rankings this week, at No. 21.
The 2024 South Carolina high school football season marches forward and it is time to take a look at this week's Top 25 South Carolina High School football Rankings.

TOP 25 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Gaffney (3-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated Freedom (N.C.) 31-0.

Up next: at Boiling Springs.

2. Westside (3-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated then-No. 9 Belton-Honea Path 55-14.

Up next: the Rams host Georgia power Prince Avenue Christian after dominating an Upper State power for the second week in a row.

3. Dutch Fork (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 35-0.

Up next: Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

4. Summerville (3-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: idle.

Up next: idle. The Green Wave host No. 18 Chapin.

5. Northwestern (4-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated then-No. 14 South Pointe 28-14.

Up next: Nation Ford.

6. Irmo (4-0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: defeated Carolina Forest 55-7.

Up next: Myrtle Beach.

7. Hammond School (4-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Heathwood Hall 48-0.

Up next: Hilton Head Christian Academy.

8. Dillon (4-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated Marion 48-0.

Up next: at Hartsville.

9. Mountain View Prep (4-0)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Crescent 48-22.

Up next: at Asheville School (N.C.)

10. Sumter (4-0)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Crestwood 35-14.

Up next: at Spring Valley.

11. Hampton County (4-0)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated Bluffton 50-36.

Up next: at Hilton Head Island.

12. Marlboro County (4-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Conway 40-16.

Up next: at North Myrtle Beach.

13. Daniel (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: idle.

Up next: Clinton.

14. Loris (3-0)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: defeated North Myrtle Beach 41-14.

Up next: idle.

15. Spartanburg (2-1)

Previous rank: 18

Last week: idle.

Up next: Eastside.

16. White Knoll (2-1)

Previous rank: 20

Last week: idle.

Up next: Cane Bay.

17. Chapin (4-0)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: defeated Newberry 42-37. 

Up next: at No. 4 Summerville.

18. Batesburg-Leesville (3-0)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: defeated Lower Richland 21-7.

Up next: Calhoun County.

19. Abbeville (3-1)

Previous rank: 24

Last week: defeated Ninety-Six 49-28.

Up next: at idle.

20. T.L. Hanna (2-1)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: defeated Wren 36-29.

Up next: at Greenwood.

21. Camden (3-1)

Previous: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Ridge View 43-26.

Up next: Richland Northeast.

22. Belton-Honea Path (3-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: lost to No. 2 Westside 55-14.

Up next: at Palmetto.

23. Lexington (3-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: lost to Greenwood 14-0.

Up next: idle.

24. Clinton (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Chapman 49-27.

Up next: at No. 13 Daniel.

25. South Pointe (2-2)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: lost 28-14 to No. 5 Northwestern. 

Up next: A.C. Flora.

Mike Duprez

