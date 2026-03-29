Viral Video Shows a SC High School Baseball Player Struck by a School Resource Officer Following a Game

Andrew Bowers had the only hit for his Robert Lee Academy Cavaliers in a 7-0 loss to Pee Dee Academy on March 25 in Mullins, South Carolina.

Another hit associated with Bowers, an all-state player last year for the Bishopville school, has gone viral.

Video Sparks Outrage, Questions Across Social Media

A video circulating social media shows a Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer for Pee Dee Academy with an arm around Bowers following the game. The officer's name is Eddie Page.

Details Remain Unclear as Incident Unfolds

The exact circumstances that led to that happening are unknown.

However, Page is getting noticed for using his taser and hitting Bowers in the head with it. Throughout the video, Page can be seen restraining Bowers from behind with his left arm wrapped around the players throat. At one point, the officer removes the taser from his belt, with his right hand, waiving it around and eventually smacking Bowers along the right side his head. Eventually, Bowers was forced onto two knees while Page continued to retrain him with his left arm around the players neck and throat.

Once on his knees, Bowers reaches up to rub the area where he was struck.

Page can be heard saying, “Where’s the other fella at?”

🚨🚨BREAKING: School cop slams a stun gun into a teen baseball player’s head right in the middle of a game.



This was at Pee Dee Academy in Marion County, multiple cell phone videos show the SRO attacking the visiting student from the opposing team — and SLED is investigating… pic.twitter.com/GmBAjIvKXw — i Report Racism & Child Crimes (@SeeRacists) March 29, 2026

It appears a Lee Academy coach is trying to talk to the officer.

Bowers’ brother, Andrew, shared a portion of the video on his Facebook page. More than 700,000 people had seen the video as of 4 p.m., CST, on Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident, according to WPDE, an ABC affiliate.

Investigation Underway by State Authorities

As of March 29, the details still remain fuzzy.

The officer in question has been with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since Jan. 2018, according to a Facebook post. He was hired as an SRO in 2021.

He’s worked 27 years with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, retiring in 2012. Since then, he worked for the Mullins Police Department and is now in his second stint with the sheriff’s office, where he is ‘a beloved fixture each day' at the school.

Despite social media comments stating the officer has been placed on leave, no official comment has been made by the sheriff’s office social media page. High School on SI has sent an email to the county requesting confirmation and an update on the situation.