Vote: South Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/24/2024)
Week 4 of the 2024 South Carolina high school football season is complete and there were some big-time performances.
High School on SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Colby Richardson of Pee Dee Academy.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jamarcus Smith, Gaffney
Other than play in the band or sell popcorn at the concession stand, there just about wasn’t anything Smith didn’t do in the Indians’ 28-22 win over Boiling Springs. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior caught a 99-yard touchdown pass, had 99 yards in kick returns and 10 yards in punt returns.
And the best part?
Smith filled in at quarterback after starter Jayvon Gilmore was ejected in the third quarter. He had 7 carries for 70 yards, including the game-winning touchdown. The senior wide receiver has 15 college offers.
Will Wilson, Richland Northeast
The North Carolina State commit had a hand in all four touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 26-15 victory over Camden. Wilson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns. One of the touchdowns covered 64 yards.
A.J. Brand, Irmo
Brand, a Virginia Tech commit, accounted for over 300 yards of total offense in the undefeated Yellow Jackets’ 38-12 win over Myrtle Beach. He was 16-of-21 for 236 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he ran for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Grayson Clary, Daniel
Daniel threw for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns in Daniel’s 37-12 romp over Clinton.
Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path
The Clemson commit ran 20 times for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns in BHP’s 37-14 win over Palmetto.
Finley Polk, Northwestern
The Trojans’ quarterback was a near-perfect 18-of-20 for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 67-13 rout of Nation Ford.
Andrew Turner, Hammond School
The undefeated Skyhawks’ quarterback threw for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown in a 55-21 pounding of Hilton Head Christian.
Da’Marion Coe, Hartsville
Where to begin? Coe returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as the Red Foxes downed previously unbeaten Dillon 38-28. He also blocked a field goal attempt and intercepted a pass.
Luke McCracken, Aynor
McCracken scored a touchdown for the ages on the last play of the game, lifting the Blue Jackets to an improbable 39-35 win. Conway, taking a snap with 0.2 seconds left, didn’t take a knee. McCracken grabbed the football and raced to the end zone for a dramatic ending.
Jay Eady, Airport
How’s this for a trifecta? Eady, a freshman quarterback, threw a touchdown pass, ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in Airport’s 34-16 win over Aiken. Eady had 184 yards of total offense.