Vote for the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 29, 2024
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season is now six weeks old and has surpassed the halfway point. New stars continue to emerge.
Congratulations to last week's winner: D.J. Lee of Southside Christian
Here are 15 candidates for your consideration. Voting ends Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT
Xavier Wright, Gray Collegiate Academy
The freshman quarterback making just his second career start was spectacular in the War Eagles' 41-27 win over North Augusta. Wright was 17-of-23 for 376 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Mike Doe, North Augusta
Doe ran for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss to Gray Collegiate Academy.
Spencer Bobian, Ridge View
Bobian ran for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Blazers overwhelmed Crestwood 46-8.
Henry Rivers III, Berkeley
Rivers was spot on, going 13-of-15 for 209 yards and 4 touchdowns in less than a half as the Stags rolled to a 54-0 win over St. James.
Patrick Belk, Heathwood Hall
The Highanders' quarterback tossed three touchdown passes, including one with 57 seconds remaining and then the ensuing two-point conversion in a 22-21 win over Porter-Gaud.
Michael Martin, Christ Church
In a workhorse performance, Martin ran 28 times for 297 yards and pair of touchdowns in a 40-35 win over Hampton County.
Ja'Bez Thomas, Dorman
Thomas intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in the Cavaliers' 33-21 win over James F. Byrnes. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Ty McGill, Gaffney
McGill had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and a pair of tackles in the Indians' 28-21 win over Spartanburg.
Imri Logan, Boiling Springs
Logan was 16-of-22 for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-17 win over Eastside.
Muntu Brown, Wren
Brown ran 27 times for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 35-7 win over previously undefeated Woodruff.
Tucker Hudson, Greer
Hudson caught 7 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in a 30-7 victory over Travelers Rest.
Ry'Keem Robinson, Ware Shoals
Robinson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in the Hornets' 24-0 win over Clear Dot.
Silas Brawner, Pinewood Prep
Brawner threw for 268 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Hilton Head Christian.
Derrick Raniszewski, Hilton Head Island
The Seahawks' quarterback was 8-of-13 for 217 yards and a touchdown in a 38-28 win over Bluffton. Raniszewski added a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Sean Mitchell, May River
Mitchell had three rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in May River's 38-0 victory over Georgetown.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.