High School

Vote for the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 29, 2024

Here are 15 candidates for your voting consideration

Mike Duprez

Service Call: Trinity QB was among top Week 1 performers
Service Call: Trinity QB was among top Week 1 performers / SBLive Sports

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season is now six weeks old and has surpassed the halfway point. New stars continue to emerge.

Congratulations to last week's winner: D.J. Lee of Southside Christian

Here are 15 candidates for your consideration. Voting ends Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Xavier Wright, Gray Collegiate Academy

The freshman quarterback making just his second career start was spectacular in the War Eagles' 41-27 win over North Augusta. Wright was 17-of-23 for 376 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Mike Doe, North Augusta

Doe ran for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss to Gray Collegiate Academy.

Spencer Bobian, Ridge View

Bobian ran for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Blazers overwhelmed Crestwood 46-8.

Henry Rivers III, Berkeley

Rivers was spot on, going 13-of-15 for 209 yards and 4 touchdowns in less than a half as the Stags rolled to a 54-0 win over St. James.

Patrick Belk, Heathwood Hall

The Highanders' quarterback tossed three touchdown passes, including one with 57 seconds remaining and then the ensuing two-point conversion in a 22-21 win over Porter-Gaud.

Michael Martin, Christ Church

In a workhorse performance, Martin ran 28 times for 297 yards and pair of touchdowns in a 40-35 win over Hampton County.

Ja'Bez Thomas, Dorman

Thomas intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in the Cavaliers' 33-21 win over James F. Byrnes. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Ty McGill, Gaffney

McGill had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and a pair of tackles in the Indians' 28-21 win over Spartanburg.

Imri Logan, Boiling Springs

Logan was 16-of-22 for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-17 win over Eastside.

Muntu Brown, Wren

Brown ran 27 times for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 35-7 win over previously undefeated Woodruff.

Tucker Hudson, Greer

Hudson caught 7 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in a 30-7 victory over Travelers Rest.

Ry'Keem Robinson, Ware Shoals

Robinson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in the Hornets' 24-0 win over Clear Dot.

Silas Brawner, Pinewood Prep

Brawner threw for 268 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Hilton Head Christian.

Derrick Raniszewski, Hilton Head Island

The Seahawks' quarterback was 8-of-13 for 217 yards and a touchdown in a 38-28 win over Bluffton. Raniszewski added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Sean Mitchell, May River

Mitchell had three rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in May River's 38-0 victory over Georgetown.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.