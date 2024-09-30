Vote: South Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/30/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 South Carolina high school football season is complete and there were some big-time performances.
High School on SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Luke McCracken of Aynor.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jeremiah Singleton, Pinewood Prep
Singleton had a humongous game as the Panthers walloped Hilton Head Christian 59-20. The 5-foot-10 senior carried 26 times for 420 yards and 4 touchdowns. His longest touchdown run covered 66 yards. Singleton also caught 3 passes for 34 yards.
Colin Williams, Pelion
The senior wide receiver/free safety turned in an amazing performance in Pelion’s 27-12 victory over Eau Claire. Williams returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, returned a fumble for a touchdown and intercepted a pass.
Marvin Rudolph, Buford
Rudolph tallied four touchdowns as Buford survived losing a 21-point lead and defeated North Central 41-36.
Jonathan Montgomery, Byrnes
Montgomery blocked a punt to set up a touchdown, made nine tackles and broke up a pass in the Rebels’ 14-3 win over Dorman. Two of his tackles were for loss.
Finley Polk, Northwestern
The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Northwestern rolled to a 59-17 win over Catawba Ridge. Polk recently committed to Gardner-Webb.
Hakeem Watters, Hartsville
Watters scored four touchdowns in Hartsville’s 49-6 rout of Wilson. The 5-foot-6 senior had touchdown runs of 3, 19 and 18 yards and scored on a 65-yard pass.
Tyheim McNeil, Keenan
McNeil had four touchdowns in the Raiders’ 48-34 win over Chester. The 6-foot-1, 163-pound senior ran 9 times for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns. McNeil caught 7 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tanner Watkins, Batesburg-Leesville
Watkins continues to dominate along with his undefeated team. The Panthers’ quarterback was 6-of-7 for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 rout of Mid-Carolina. Watkins also had 90 yards rushing.
Jaylen Augustus, Darlington
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound quarterback ran for four touchdowns in Darlington’s 50-26 victory over Lakewood. Augustus scored on runs of 2, 1, 26 and 2 yards.
B.J. Mack, A.C. Flora
Mack ran for three touchdowns as the Falcons rallied to beat York 28-21. His second touchdown tied the game at 21-21. Mack’s 9-yard touchdown with 20.5 second remaining lifted the Falcons to victory.