Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 27, 2025
The second-to-the-last week oft the South Carolina high school football regular season saw many players stand out as teams jockey for playoff positioning.
Tre Segarra, James F. Byrnes
Segarra was on fire, running for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 17 carries in the Rebels' 42-7 victory over Spartanburg.
Jace Grass, Daniel
Grass turned in a sensational performance, completing 24-of-37 passes for 361 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 66-21 romp over Blue Ridge.
Ja'Bez Thomas, Dorman
Thomas had two interceptions to lead a stingy defense as Dorman blanked Gaffney 20-0 in a key region game.
Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path
The Bears' quarterback was 17-of-23 for 240 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 52-22 win over Pendleton.
Mason Evans, Crescent
Evans ran 14 times for 121 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 45-36 win over Chesnee. The Tigers' quarterback also threw for 101 yards.
Connor Dantzler, James Island
Dantzler threw for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading the Knights to a 28-21 win over Ashley Ridge, which clinched the region championship.
Jaden Ramsey, Cross
The South Carolina commit did just about everything in his team's runaway win over Bethune-Bowman. Cross caught two touchdown passes to go along with a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown. He also had an interception.
Laurez Matthews, Fort Dorchester
Matthews caught three touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown in a wild 76-51 win over Stall.
Caden Hall, Irmo
Hall had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown as the No. 1 Yellow Jackets eased to victory over Chapin.
Trevon Williamson, Gray Collegiate Academy
Wiliamson ran for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the War Eagles soared to a 41-0 win over Aiken.
J'Zavien Currence, South Pointe
The Stallions' quarterback, who has committed to South Carolina, threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more in a 42-0 win over Dreher.
Amadre Wooden, Batesburg-Leesville
Wooden ran for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns on a night when he became the program's all-time leading rusher.
Triston Lewis, Greenwood
Lewis ran for almost 300 yards and 4 touchdowns - all of that in the first half - in the Eagles' 56-14 rout of J.L. Mann.
Kyle Henry, Dutch Fork
Henry ran 17 times for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding 4 receptions for 44 yards in the Silver Foxes' 37-0 win over River Bluff.
Grayson Rimpf, Camden
Rimp was 13-of-19 for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 43-21 win over Lancaster.
