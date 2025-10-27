High School

Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 27, 2025

Here are 15 players for your voting consideration

Mike Duprez

The second-to-the-last week oft the South Carolina high school football regular season saw many players stand out as teams jockey for playoff positioning.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Aiden Gibson of Woodruff.

Here are 15 to consider in our latest poll South Carolina Player of the Week poll. Voting ends Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Tre Segarra, James F. Byrnes

Segarra was on fire, running for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 17 carries in the Rebels' 42-7 victory over Spartanburg.

Jace Grass, Daniel

Grass turned in a sensational performance, completing 24-of-37 passes for 361 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 66-21 romp over Blue Ridge.

Ja'Bez Thomas, Dorman

Thomas had two interceptions to lead a stingy defense as Dorman blanked Gaffney 20-0 in a key region game.

Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path

The Bears' quarterback was 17-of-23 for 240 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 52-22 win over Pendleton.

Mason Evans, Crescent

Evans ran 14 times for 121 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 45-36 win over Chesnee. The Tigers' quarterback also threw for 101 yards.

Connor Dantzler, James Island

Dantzler threw for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading the Knights to a 28-21 win over Ashley Ridge, which clinched the region championship.

Jaden Ramsey, Cross

The South Carolina commit did just about everything in his team's runaway win over Bethune-Bowman. Cross caught two touchdown passes to go along with a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown. He also had an interception.

Laurez Matthews, Fort Dorchester

Matthews caught three touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown in a wild 76-51 win over Stall.

Caden Hall, Irmo

Hall had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown as the No. 1 Yellow Jackets eased to victory over Chapin.

Trevon Williamson, Gray Collegiate Academy

Wiliamson ran for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the War Eagles soared to a 41-0 win over Aiken.

J'Zavien Currence, South Pointe

The Stallions' quarterback, who has committed to South Carolina, threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more in a 42-0 win over Dreher.

Amadre Wooden, Batesburg-Leesville

Wooden ran for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns on a night when he became the program's all-time leading rusher.

Triston Lewis, Greenwood

Lewis ran for almost 300 yards and 4 touchdowns - all of that in the first half - in the Eagles' 56-14 rout of J.L. Mann.

Kyle Henry, Dutch Fork

Henry ran 17 times for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding 4 receptions for 44 yards in the Silver Foxes' 37-0 win over River Bluff.

Grayson Rimpf, Camden

Rimp was 13-of-19 for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 43-21 win over Lancaster.

