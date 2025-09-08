Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? Sept. 8, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school season is now three weeks old and elite performances keep coming. It's time for you to help us select this week's South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaleel Tate of Gaffney.
Voting concludes Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Hunter O’Neal, Keenan
It doesn’t get any better than this. O’Neal ran for a school-record 426 yards along with 5 touchdowns on 34 carries in the Raiders’ 34-27 win over Battery Creek.
Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path
Thomas was 14-of-21 for 201 yards and a touchdown. The Bears’ quarterback also had 69 yards and a touchdown rushing on 9 carries.
Jadyn Rice, Greenville
Rice caught 9 passes for 74 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the Red Raiders’ 17-14 win over Gaffney.
Nydarrian Allen, Hillcrest
Allen ran for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 10 carries in Hillcrest’s 55-16 victory over Greer.
Jaylon Watson, T.L. Hanna
Watson showed off his versatility by scoring a rushing touchdown, returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and grabbing an interception.
Jayvin Risher, Hilton Head Island
Risher had two touchdown runs, caught a touchdown pass and had a 55-yard interception return.
Aedan McCarthy, May River
McCarthy threw for over 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 33-20 win over Savannah Country Day.
J’Zavien Currence, South Pointe
The South Carolina commit returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the Stallions’ 10-7 overtime win over West Charlotte. Currence also ran three quarterback draws to set up the game-winning field goal.
Jaxon Knotts, Dutch Fork
The Silver Foxes’ quarterback was 17-of-23 for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the ground, Knotts had the game-winning 25-yard touchdown run as Dutch Fork beat Ridge View 28-21 for its 24th consecutive win.
Jaiden Bryant, Irmo
Bryant tallied two defensive touchdowns on an interception and fumble recovery to go along with three sacks in the Yellow Jackets’ 42-14 win over Butler (N.C.).
Kenton Caldwell, Newberry
The Bulldogs’ quarterback ran for 206 yards and 4 touchdowns while completing 19-of-26 passes for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 41-12 romp over Clinton.
Franklin Richardson, Sumter
The Gamecocks’ quarterback had four rushing touchdowns in a 63-27 victory over Myrtle Beach.
Kason Canupp, Nation Ford
Canupp was 25-of-38 for 306 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds left to lift his team to a 20-17 win over River Bluff.
E.J. Richardson, Lugoff-Elgin
Richardson had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 45-21win over Darlington.
Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate
Manavian was 21-of-24 for 294 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Landsharks downed Savannah Christian 42-21 for their first win of the season.