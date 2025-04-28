Vote: Who should be High School On SI's South Carolina Baseball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)?
The 2025 high school baseball season is nearing the end of the regular season and the state playoffs will soon begin.
Here are 10 candidates for baseball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Brayden Hallman, Batesburg-Leesville
Hallman pitched a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Panthers beat Saluda 8-2 to the clinch the region championship.
Palmer Hornick, Dorman
Hornick was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in a 7-1 win over Riverside.
Coy Wall, Chesnee
Wall went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs in a 7-2 victory over Greer.
Aeden Queen, Pendleton
Queen collected a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting his team to a dramatic 4-3 win over Crescent. It was a big night for Queen as he went 2-for-4 and drove in all four runs.
Toby Sobieralski, Lexington
Sobieralski was 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs in the Wildcats’ 6-3 win over River Bluff.
Brayden Michael, Cheraw
Michael pitched a five-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Braves downed North Central 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Jayce Stone, Summerville
Stone fired a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks in the Green Wave’s 5-0 shutout of West Ashley.
Breon Earle, Ben Lippen School
Earle blasted a grand slam in the first inning of the Falcons’ 13-6 victory over Hammond. He was 1-for-4 in the Falcons’ 5-2 win over Hammond.
Trip Ostergard, James Island
Ostergard was 2-for-3 with a run and pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn a save as the Trojans edged Ashley Ridge 3-2 to sweep the three-game series.
Ethan Solnick, Catawba Ridge
Solnick was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Copperheads’ 7-1 victory over Lugoff-Elgin.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App