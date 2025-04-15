Vote: Who should be High School On SI's South Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)?
The 2025 high school softball season is in high gear with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.
Here are 10 candidates for softball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Sanaii Rivers, Wade Hampton
Rivers was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Generals’ 12-2 win over Mauldin. She also had a run-scoring double in a 14-0 win over Laurens.
Aspen Boulware, sophomore, Gray Collegiate
Boulware led the state in home runs last year. The daughter of former NFL player Michael Boulware hasn’t slowed down a bit. She smashed two home runs and had seven RBIs while going 5-for-7 in two games. Boulware has 14 home runs for the season.
Benton Causey, junior, Conway
Causey, a USC-Aiken commit, smashed two home runs and pitched a complete game in the Tigers’ 6-5 win over Socastee.
Abby Brown, sophomore, A.C. Flora
Brown smashed three home runs as the Falcons beat Camden 8-1.
Carter Shumate, senior, Hartsville
Shumate was 3-for-3 with a pair of triples and three RBIs in a 16-1 thumping of Lakewood.
Ansley Bennett, senior, Summerville
Bennett, a South Carolina commit, pitched a no-hitter as the Green Wave edged Aynor 1-0 in a battle of state powerhouses.
Keira O’Brien, freshman, Catawba Ridge
O’Brien fired a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the undefeated and nationally ranked Copperheads dominated Northwestern 16-0.
Ellanie Yarrell, senior, James F. Byrnes
Yarrell, a South Carolina State commit, went 2-for-2 with two doubles and five RBIs in the Rebels’ 13-0 rout of Riverside.
Sam Craig, senior, Lexington
Craig, a Gardner-Webb commit, was 4-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs as the Wildcats ran away with a 17-5 win over Dutch Fork.
Lyza Pricklemeyer, junior, Laurence Manning Academy
Pricklemeyer was 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs in the Swampcats’ 15-4, five-inning victory over John Paul II.
