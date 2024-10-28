Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high football Player of the Week? (10/28/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season is in the books. There were some prolific performances across the state.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 9.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cooper James of Gilbert.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaryn Fox, Carolina Forest
The 5-foot-9 junior tailback ran for 342 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 52-38 victory over Myrtle Beach.
Grayson Clary, Daniel
Clary was 10-of-10 for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for 64 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries in a 56-0 rout of Berea.
Bryson Drummond, Mountain View Prep
Drummond was 12-of-16 for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns with no turnovers in a 49-20 victory over Broome.
Ezekiel Belcher, Woodmont
Belcher had a busy week and a productive one as the Wildcats played two games. The senior tailback/wide receiver ran for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries in a 34-28 win over Mauldin. In a game later that week against Hillcrest, Belcher had 137 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown, on 17 carries and caught 3 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Jamarion Fling, Dillon
The senior tailback ran for six touchdowns as the Wildcats overcame Waccamaw 47-39.
Aiden Fitzgerald, Lugoff-Elgin
The Demons’ quarterback threw four touchdown passes in a 41-10 rout of Spring Valley.
Andrew Turner, Hammond School
Turner was 11-of-17 for 138 yards and a touchdown while also running 15 times for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns as the undefeated Skyhawks downed Ben Lippen School 49-17.
Victor Goree, South Pointe
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior offensive lineman was credited with 15 pancake blocks in the Stallions’ 58-10 thumping of Dreher. Goree has scholarship offers from 11 colleges, including The Citadel and Wofford.
Michael Doe, North Augusta
Doe scored five touchdowns, including one that broke a 28-28 tie as the Yellow Jackets beat Brookland-Cayce 56-28.
Grady Dangerfield, James Island
The Shrine Bowl selection kicked 3 field goals and had 7 touchbacks in a 30-20 win over Ashley Ridge. Dangerfield has college offers from Army, Navy, Virginia Tech and Georgia Southern.