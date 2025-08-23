South Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Abbeville 42, Southside Christian 0
Aiken 27, Aynor 7
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Edisto 8
Belton-Honea Path 49, Broome 9
Bluffton 49, Whale Branch 0
Blythewood 34, Nation Ford 27
Boiling Springs 23, Greer 18
Byrnes 30, T.L. Hanna 10
Carvers Bay 14, Waccamaw 12
Cary Christian 50, Richard Winn Academy 16
Catawba Ridge 30, Chapin 0
Chambers 35, Clover 34
Cheraw 48, McBee 7
Chesnee 35, Pendleton 21
Chester 16, Lancaster 14
Clinton 22, Woodruff 21
Colleton Prep Academy 66, St. John's Christian Academy 24
Columbia 24, Johnson 16
Crestwood 48, Manning 14
Daniel 43, Chapman 0
Darlington 22, Lamar 13
Dorman 34, Greenville 0
East Clarendon 39, Scott's Branch 0
Eastside 51, Southside 6
Easley 56, Pickens 34
Emerald 28, Ninety Six 0
Florence Christian 35, Dillon Christian 12
Fort Mill 52, Ballantyne Ridge 6
Fountain Inn 48, Liberty 14
Greenwood Christian 46, Calhoun Falls Charter 0
Hammond 17, Christ Church Episcopal 0
Hardeeville 43, Bethune-Bowman 32
Heathwood Hall Episcopal 14, Hannah-Pamplico 0
Hillcrest 56, Laurens 17
Hilton Head Christian Academy 36, Battery Creek 20
Holly Hill Academy 24, Cathedral Academy 16
Hough 14, South Pointe 10
Independence 27, Gaffney 21
Indian Land 36, York 6
Irmo 35, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28
Johnsonville 34, Chesterfield 20
Keenan 30, Dreher 22
Kingstree 24, Georgetown 23
Landrum 20, Walhalla 13
Latta 74, East Columbus 10
Loris 56, Green Sea Floyds 7
Lugoff-Elgin 28, Lower Richland 14
Marlboro County 56, Lake Marion 6
Myrtle Beach 43, Lake City 18
Newberry 62, Union County 14
North Augusta 33, Thomson 7
North Central 26, Great Falls 0
Northwestern 39, Spartanburg 7
Porter-Gaud 48, First Baptist School 0
Ridge View 40, Fairfield Central 0
Riverside 41, Mauldin 27
Rock Hill 31, River Bluff 18
Saluda 28, Crescent 6
Scotland 36, Dillon 33
Seneca 56, Powdersville 35
Silver Bluff 34, South Aiken 31
South Florence 37, West Florence 6
Spartanburg Christian Academy 27, Clarendon Hall 12
Spring Valley 22, Richland Northeast 19
Sumter 41, Lakewood 13
Timberland 27, Lee Central 12
Travelers Rest 13, Wade Hampton 10
Vestavia Hills 49, Westside 7
Ware Shoals 44, Blacksburg 6
Whitmire 26, Branchville 6
Wilson 13, Conway 9
Wilson Hall 42, Orangeburg Prep 14
Wren 42, Palmetto 0