The 2025 South Carolina high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Abbeville 42, Southside Christian 0

Aiken 27, Aynor 7

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Edisto 8

Belton-Honea Path 49, Broome 9

Bluffton 49, Whale Branch 0

Blythewood 34, Nation Ford 27

Boiling Springs 23, Greer 18

Byrnes 30, T.L. Hanna 10

Carvers Bay 14, Waccamaw 12

Cary Christian 50, Richard Winn Academy 16

Catawba Ridge 30, Chapin 0

Chambers 35, Clover 34

Cheraw 48, McBee 7

Chesnee 35, Pendleton 21

Chester 16, Lancaster 14

Clinton 22, Woodruff 21

Colleton Prep Academy 66, St. John's Christian Academy 24

Columbia 24, Johnson 16

Crestwood 48, Manning 14

Daniel 43, Chapman 0

Darlington 22, Lamar 13

Dorman 34, Greenville 0

East Clarendon 39, Scott's Branch 0

Eastside 51, Southside 6

Easley 56, Pickens 34

Emerald 28, Ninety Six 0

Florence Christian 35, Dillon Christian 12

Fort Mill 52, Ballantyne Ridge 6

Fountain Inn 48, Liberty 14

Greenwood Christian 46, Calhoun Falls Charter 0

Hammond 17, Christ Church Episcopal 0

Hardeeville 43, Bethune-Bowman 32

Heathwood Hall Episcopal 14, Hannah-Pamplico 0

Hillcrest 56, Laurens 17

Hilton Head Christian Academy 36, Battery Creek 20

Holly Hill Academy 24, Cathedral Academy 16

Hough 14, South Pointe 10

Independence 27, Gaffney 21

Indian Land 36, York 6

Irmo 35, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28

Johnsonville 34, Chesterfield 20

Keenan 30, Dreher 22

Kingstree 24, Georgetown 23

Landrum 20, Walhalla 13

Latta 74, East Columbus 10

Loris 56, Green Sea Floyds 7

Lugoff-Elgin 28, Lower Richland 14

Marlboro County 56, Lake Marion 6

Myrtle Beach 43, Lake City 18

Newberry 62, Union County 14

North Augusta 33, Thomson 7

North Central 26, Great Falls 0

Northwestern 39, Spartanburg 7

Porter-Gaud 48, First Baptist School 0

Ridge View 40, Fairfield Central 0

Riverside 41, Mauldin 27

Rock Hill 31, River Bluff 18

Saluda 28, Crescent 6

Scotland 36, Dillon 33

Seneca 56, Powdersville 35

Silver Bluff 34, South Aiken 31

South Florence 37, West Florence 6

Spartanburg Christian Academy 27, Clarendon Hall 12

Spring Valley 22, Richland Northeast 19

Sumter 41, Lakewood 13

Timberland 27, Lee Central 12

Travelers Rest 13, Wade Hampton 10

Vestavia Hills 49, Westside 7

Ware Shoals 44, Blacksburg 6

Whitmire 26, Branchville 6

Wilson 13, Conway 9

Wilson Hall 42, Orangeburg Prep 14

Wren 42, Palmetto 0

