Vote: Who Was the Top Freshman Football Play in South Carolina in 2024?
With the 2024 high school football season complete, it’s time to look back at who was the top freshman.
Here are 10 candidates for your consideration. Voting ends Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Bryson McGee, Berkeley
McGee ran for 654 yards and 3 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yard per carry. He also caught 4 passes for 77 yards.
Preston Smith, Midland Valley
A two-way player, Smith had 592 yards and 6 touchdowns rushing. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder also made 7 tackles on defense.
Jace Grass, Pendleton
Grass led all freshman with 1,969 yards passing. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had 18 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions. He also had 44 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
Matt Kucia, Indian Land
The 6-foot-2 quarterback threw for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns with 6 interceptions.
Trey Wimbley, Daniel
Wimbley emerged as a big-play threat, catching 28 passes for 583 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Lions. He also averaged 28.3 yards on 3 kickoff returns.
Jayden Martin, Crestwood
Martin, a two-way player, had 3 interceptions, a fumble recovery and 5 tackles on defense. The 6-foot, 175-pound free safety/wide receiver caught 22 passes for 307 yards and 3 touchdowns. In addition, he spent time at quarterback with 191 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing. Martin was 11-of-18 for 95 yards and a touchdown passing.
Warnell Prew, South Florence
Prew recorded 79 tackles along with a sack while helping the Bruins claim the Class AAAA state championship. He had two quarterback hurries in the championship game.
Makhi Shaw, Kingstree
A quarterback/cornerback, Shaw ran for 586 yards and 7 touchdowns while throwing for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Liam Flynn, Blythewood
Flynn had an excellent start to his career as a kicker. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had 23 touchbacks on 31 kickoffs and was 25-of-31 on extra points. He was also 5-of-10 on field goal attempts.
Lamont Williams, Lamar
Williams had 4 sacks and 22 hurries. The 6-foot-6 defensive end/linebacker made 51 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and had 2 pass breakups.