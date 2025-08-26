Vote: Who Is the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? Aug. 26, 2025
Week Zero of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season is in the books and it’s time to begin our Player of the Week poll.
Here are 15 candidates for our poll. Voting concludes on Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Nick Means, Dorman
Means ran for 151 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Greenville. His touchdown runs covered 3, 3 and 60 yards. Almost all of that came in the first half when Means had 148 yards on 10 carries.
A.J. Lindsey, Landrum
Lindsey had a tremendous all-around game in his team’s 20-13 win over Walhalla. He ran 27 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Lindsey had an interception, recovered a fumble and forced a fumble.
Aiden Gibson, Woodruff
Gibson ran 20 times for 84 yards and caught 4 passes for 99 yards, including a touchdown as the Wolverines beat Clinton 21-13.
Caine Rogers, James F. Byrnes
The Rebels’ quarterback was 16-of-23 for 237 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions in a 30-10 win over T.L. Hanna. Rogers also ran twice for 14 yards.
Kenton Caldwell, Newberry
Caldwell ran wild, accounting for seven touchdowns – all in the first half – of a runaway win over Union County. The senior quarterback was 8-of-10 for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns. On the ground, he had 78 yards and 3 touchdowns.
James Veasey, Blythewood
The dual threat junior quarterback shined, completing 19-of-28 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown while running 17 times for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his team’s victory over Nation Ford.
Gavin Kovac, Lexington
Field position means everything. In the Wildcats’ 23-7 win over Gilbert, Kovac averaged 45 yards on five punts, with two downed inside the 10. Kovac also had three of his four kickoffs go for touchbacks.
Aedan McCarthy, Bluffton
The Bobcats’ quarterback was 15-of-19 for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Whale Branch. McCarthy also ran for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Nych Underwood, Beaufort Academy
Underwood had four touchdown runs and returned an interception for a touchdown in his team’s 41-28 win over Carolina Academy.
Cameron James, South Florence
James ran 15 times for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bruins’ 37-6 win over rival West Florence.
Jace Grass, Daniel
In his first start at quarterback for the Lions, Grass was 18-of-30 for 285 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions in a 43-0 win over Chapman. Grass also had a rushing touchdown.
Jamar Grissett, Irmo
The Yellow Jackets’ free safety had 2 interceptions and made 5 tackles in a 35-28 win over Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
Khrishawn Smith, Marlboro County
Smith ran 5 times for 73 yards and 3 touchdowns, intercepted a pass and made a pair of tackles as the Bulldogs overwhelmed Lake Marion 56-6.
Jayven Williams, Summerville
Williams raced 54 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a tie game as the Green Wave held off Stratford 35-30. He added a 1-yard touchdown run later in the quarter.
Marvin Randolph, Rock Hill
Randolph had 183 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the Bearcats’ 31-18 win over River Bluff.