South Dakota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 South Dakota high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Champions: West Central Trojans

Runner-Up: Sioux Falls Christian Chargers

Champions: Huron Tigers

Runner-Up: Lincoln Patriots

Champions: Freeman Flyers

Runner-Up: Castlewood Warriors