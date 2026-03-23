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South Dakota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

See every SDHSAA champion and runner-up for all three classifications as the South Dakota high school basketball season comes to a close
Ben Dagg|
South Dakota high school basketball finals
South Dakota high school basketball finals | David Smith

The 2026 South Dakota high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Champions: West Central Trojans

Runner-Up: Sioux Falls Christian Chargers

Class AA Bracket

Champions: Huron Tigers

Runner-Up: Lincoln Patriots

Class B Bracket

Champions: Freeman Flyers

Runner-Up: Castlewood Warriors

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Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

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