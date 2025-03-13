High School

South Dakota high school girls basketball playoff brackets: 2025 SDHSAA Regional and State matchups, game times

South Dakota state girls basketball state playoff action has moved to the regional rounds in all three classifications; follow every game and every bracket in real time right here with High School On SI

Andy Villamarzo

Basketball generic 2
Basketball generic 2 / SBLive Sports

The South Dakota high school girls basketball state playoffs have reached the SDHSAA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.

High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.

Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

South Dakota high school boys basketball playoff brackets: 2025 SDHSAA Regional and State matchups, game times

For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 South Dakota girls high school basketball post-season, bookmark our South Dakota high school girls basketball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.

GIRLS

CLASS A

CLASS AA

CLASS B

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girls basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/South Dakota