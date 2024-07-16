2024 Tennessee high school football schedules released: Pearl Cohn-CPA battle looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Tennessee high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming TSSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 TSSAA state championships taking place December 5-7.
2024 Tennessee high school football schedules for all teams in every TSSAA classification are available on SBLive Tennessee, where you can also find live Tennessee high school football scores and much more.
2024 Tennessee TSSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 TSSAA high school football season schedule:
- July 7: First day of practice
- July 28: Full padded practice/double practice days may begin
- August 23: First contest date
- November 8: DI & DII-A, DII-AA first round
- November 15: DI second round & DII quarterfinals
- November 22: DI quarterfinals & DII semifinals
- November 29: DI Semifinals
- December 5-7: 2024 TSSAA BlueCross Bowl*
- December 5: DII Class A-AAA state championships
- December 6: DI Class 1A, 3A, 5A state championships
- December 7: DI Class 2A, 4A, 6A state championships
*The 2024 TSSAA BlueCross Bowl consists of all nine Tennessee high school football state championships with all games being played at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 TSSAA high school football state champions in each classification:
- DI Class 6A: Houston Mustangs
- DI Class 5A: Knoxville West Rebels
- DI Class 4A: Pearl Cohn Firebirds
- DI Class 3A: Alcoa Tornadoes
- DI Class 2A: Riverside Panthers
- DI Class 1A: South Pittsburg Pirates
- DII Class AAA: McCallie Blue Tornado
- DII Class AA: Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions
- DII Class A: Middle Tennessee Christian School Cougars
The 2024 TSSAA football schedule features some great games throughout the year, but fans won't have to wait long to see one of the season's biggest matchups as Pearl Cohn hosts Christ Presbyterian Academy in Week 2.
Both teams won their respective state championships last year, but Pearl Cohn currently has bragging rights after defeating CPA 15-11 when the Firebirds hosted the Lions a season ago.
The season's first state championship rematch will go down on September 27 when Middle Tennessee Christian School travels to Friendship Christian to face the Commanders for the first time since beating them 28-13 in the 2023 state finals.
The Cougars also snuck by Friendship Christian with a 16-14 victory at home in the regular season last year as well.
Many times there is one game that stands out each week as that week's must-see matchup, but that is not the case for the week of October 4, which features three huge games, including two between a pair of reigning state champions.
Reigning DI Class 5A champion Knoxville West hits the road to face Class 3A champion Alcoa, and Middle Tennessee Christian will host Class 1A champion South Pittsburg.
On top of two showdowns between reigning state champs, there will also be a state championship rematch between two of the best teams in the state as McCallie visits Baylor in the two team's first meeting since the Blue Tornado defeated Baylor 34-28 in the 2023 DII Class AAA state title game.
