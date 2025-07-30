Maryland Native Nolan Smith Named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Tennessee State University
Tennessee State University has hired Nolan Smith, a Maryland native who began his road to college and NBA stardom as a local high school star, to lead the men’s basketball program.
Smith, who also played for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, was an assistant coach on Penny Hardaway’s staff at the University of Memphis last season.
A Message from the New Leader
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named head coach at TSU,” said Smith, “First and foremost, I’m ready to give my heart and energy to our players every single day as we prepare to win and proudly represent the university and the state. I’m excited to immerse myself in the TSU and Nashville community and contribute far beyond the court. I’m built for this challenge – and TSU is built to win. So let’s win! Go Tigers!”
Proud History, Bright Future for TSU Hoops
Smith joins a proud TSU men’s basketball program that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference and has appeared twice in the NCAA Tournament since joining Division I for the 1977-78 campaign.
In 1957, TSU became the first historically black college to win a national championship; the Tigers were also the first team to win three consecutive basketball national championships at any level of college basketball. As a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), TSU won national championships in 1957, 1958 and 1959.
Smith, who inherits a basketball program that finished 17-16 last season, is expected to take the Tigers to new heights.
What Makes Nolan Smith the Right Choice
“Nolan Smith is a championship-caliber leader with elite playing experience, high basketball IQ, and a proven track record of developing NBA talent,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “He brings top-tier recruiting connections, a player-first approach, and a deeply authentic bond with today’s student-athletes. Shaped by some of the game’s best, Nolan will lead our program with integrity and impact on the court and in the community. Our future is in great hands.”
Championship Experience with Memphis and Louisville
At Memphis, Smith played a key role in player development and recruiting and helped guide the men’s basketball program through one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country.
“If anyone is deserving of this position, it’s Nolan,” said Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway on Smith’s hire. “He is prepared and ready for the job. Nolan’s time at Memphis was short, but he made a huge impact on our program. I’m very confident he will do the same at TSU.”
Prior to his stint at Memphis, Smith spent two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Louisville where he was instrumental in roster development and known for the mentorship of guards. He joined Louisville after spending six seasons on Coach K’s staff at Duke.
A Legacy Rooted in the Game
Smith’s father, the late Derek Smith, was a former NBA player and assistant coach. Derek Smith played on Louisville’s 1980 NCAA championship team and Nolan Smith followed in his father's footsteps thirty years later when he helped guide Duke to the 2010 NCAA championship. As a player, Smith was one of the most decorated guards in Duke history.
During his senior campaign in 2011, he averaged 20.6 points per game, led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring and was named ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Tournament MVP. He was also a consensus first team All-American.
From Prince George’s County to the NBA
Smith, a Prince George’s County, Maryland native, was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round (21st overall pick) of the 2011 NBA Draft. He played two seasons in the NBA before continuing his professional career in the NBA G League and overseas.
Smith played high school basketball at St. John’s College High School in Washington, DC during his freshman campaign and spent the following season at Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland before attending Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia for his junior and senior campaigns.
Oak Hill Excellence and Prep Dominance
At Oak Hill Academy, Smith was a two-year captain and played alongside several future NBA players including Michael Beasley and Ty Lawson. During his senior campaign, Smith helped lead Oak Hill to a 40-1 record and the top spot in the USA Today national rankings. He also earned both Parade All-American and McDonald’s All-American honors.
A Duke Star Becomes a Coaching Star
Smith spent his entire playing career at Duke under Coach K, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.
Smith, who began his coaching journey at his alma mater, was a special assistant at Duke before he was promoted to director of basketball operations and player development. In 2021, he was promoted to assistant coach and helped guide the Blue Devils to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure. In total, 25 players he coached at Duke went on to the NBA.
Praise from Coach K and Penny Hardaway
“I’m so happy for Nolan and his beautiful family,” said Coach K. “Nolan was an All-American and a national champion at Duke. He was a joy to coach, and our fans loved him – They called him ‘The People’s Champ.’ He was also an exceptional assistant coach. Now, he’s ready to be an exceptional head coach at Tennessee State. I’m incredibly proud of him.”