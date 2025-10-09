High School

Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025

Get Memphis area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Tennessee high school football season continues on October 9

Robin Erickson

Brentwood Academy travels to take on Briarcrest Christian on Friday night as the Eagles look to stay undefeated.
There are 58 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area from Thursday, October 9, through Friday, October 10, including games with Tennessee's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include undefeated Munford taking on Overton at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Belmont takes on Booneville as the Cardinal look to add another win.

Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

There are eight games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, October 2, kicking off with Smithville taking on Byers at 6:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Smithville (2-4) vs Byers (3-2) - 6:00 PM

Rosa Fort (4-0) vs Byhalia (3-3) - 6:00 PM

Tupelo Christian Prep (3-3) vs Rossville Christian Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Bolton (1-4) vs Memphis East (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Lausanne Collegiate (2-3) vs Collierville (5-2) - 7:00 PM

Okolona (3-3) vs Northpoint Christian (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Saltillo (2-4) vs Olive Branch (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Water Valley (5-1) vs Baldwyn (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 50 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Bolivar Central taking on Westview at 6:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Bolivar Central (3-4) vs Westview (6-0) - 6:00 PM

White Station (3-4) vs Fort Campbell (3-3) - 6:00 PM

Oakhaven (3-3) vs Westwood (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Booker T. Washington (0-6) vs Middleton (2-4) - 7:00 PM

St. Benedict at Auburndale (3-3) vs St. George's (5-2) - 7:00 PM

Trinity Christian Academy (5-2) vs Fayette Academy (1-6) - 7:00 PM

Brentwood Academy (6-0) vs Briarcrest Christian (5-2) - 7:00 PM

Lakeland Prep (3-4) vs Kirby (4-3) - 7:00 PM

Ridgeway (0-6) vs Fayette Ware (3-4) - 7:00 PM

Millington Central (2-5) vs Craigmont (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Jackson South Side (3-3) vs Chester County (2-5) - 7:00 PM

Raleigh-Egypt (1-4) vs Peabody (7-0) - 7:00 PM

Trezevant (2-4) vs Mitchell (4-3) - 7:00 PM

Munford (6-0) vs Overton (2-5) - 7:00 PM

Douglass (0-6) vs Hamilton (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Kossuth (3-2) vs Adamsville (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Whitehaven (3-3) vs Southwind (7-0) - 7:00 PM

Bartlett (2-5) vs Cordova (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Arlington (6-1) vs Houston (1-6) - 7:00 PM

Center Hill (3-2) vs Grenada (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Senatobia (6-0) vs Clarksdale (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Ashland (0-6) vs Coffeeville (1-5) - 7:00 PM

M.S. Palmer (0-6) vs North Side (5-0) - 7:00 PM

Lake Cormorant (4-1) vs South Panola (2-3) - 7:00 PM

New Albany (4-2) vs Ripley (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Lewisburg (2-3) vs DeSoto Central (4-2) - 7:00 PM

North Pontotoc (5-0) vs Corinth (3-2) - 7:00 PM

North Panola (3-3) vs Coahoma County (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Lee (0-4) vs Earle (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Strayhorn (2-4) vs Myrtle (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Mills University (4-1) vs Forrest City (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Crossett (2-3) vs Helena (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Valley View (4-1) vs Wynne (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Gosnell (6-0) vs Trumann (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Palestine-Wheatley (4-1) vs Fordyce (5-0) - 7:00 PM

East Poinsett County (4-1) vs Cross County (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Harrisburg (1-4) vs Manila (0-5) - 7:00 PM

McCrory (2-3) vs Izard County (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Booneville (1-5) vs Belmont (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Marion (3-2) vs West Memphis (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Walnut (3-3) vs Biggersville (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Lafayette (3-2) vs New Hope (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Alcorn Central (1-5) vs Mantachie (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Highland (3-2) vs Blytheville (3-1) - 7:00 PM

Rivercrest (3-2) vs Hoxie (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Southaven (2-3) vs Tupelo (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Dumas (3-2) vs Barton (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Osceola (1-4) vs Newport (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Des Arc (3-2) vs Marked Tree (3-2) - 7:00 PM

