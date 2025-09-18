Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 18 through Saturday, September 20, including games with the states top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Germantown taking on Lausanne Collegiate at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Jackson Christian Eagles face off against Fayette Academy.
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 18, kicking off with Strayhorn taking on Tupelo Christian Prep at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Strayhorn (2-1) vs Tupelo Christian Prep (1-2) - 6:30 PM
Middle College (2-1) vs KIPP Collegiate (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Evangelical Christian (0-4) vs Tipton-Rosemark Academy (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Trinity Christian Academy (2-2) vs Harding Academy (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Trezevant (1-3) vs South Gibson (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Melrose (3-1) vs Wooddale (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Raleigh-Egypt (1-2) vs Hamilton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Fairley (2-2) vs Bluff City (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Eupora (3-0) vs Water Valley (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Germantown facing off against Lausanne Collegiate. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bolivar Central (3-1) vs Dyersburg (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Gosnell (3-0) vs Brookland (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Overton (1-3) vs Manassas (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Westwood (2-1) vs Middleton (1-3) - 7:00 PM
West Carroll (1-3) vs Humboldt (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Oakhaven (2-1) vs Booker T. Washington (0-3) - 7:00 PM
First Assembly Christian (1-3) vs University School of Jackson (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Fayette Academy (1-3) vs Jackson Christian (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Memphis University (3-1) vs Father Ryan (1-3) - 7:00 PM
St. Benedict at Auburndale (3-1) vs Briarcrest Christian (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Christian Brothers (2-2) vs Brentwood Academy (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Kirby (2-2) vs Ridgeway (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland Prep (1-3) vs Fayette Ware (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Jackson North Side (2-1) vs Dyer County (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Hardin County (1-3) vs Crockett County (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Chester County (2-2) vs Lexington (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Ripley (0-4) vs Dresden (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Mitchell (3-1) vs Northpoint Christian (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Westview (3-0) vs McNairy Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Business Academy (2-2) vs Sheffield (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Munford (3-0) vs Haywood (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (1-3) vs Hillcrest (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Douglass (0-4) vs Peabody (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Obion County (3-1) vs Covington (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Halls (1-3) vs Union City (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Kingsbury (1-3) vs Craigmont (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Lewis County (4-0) vs Adamsville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Millington Central (1-3) vs Bolton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Southaven (2-1) vs Whitehaven (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Lausanne Collegiate (1-1) vs Germantown (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Cordova (1-2) vs White Station (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Central (3-0) vs Brighton (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Houston (0-4) vs Bartlett (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Collierville (2-2) vs Arlington (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Lafayette (1-2) vs Lewisburg (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarksdale (3-0) vs South Panola (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Kosciusko (3-0) vs Olive Branch (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Horn Lake (2-1) vs Lake Cormorant (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Coahoma County (1-2) vs Humphreys County (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Calhoun City (3-0) vs Senatobia (3-0) - 7:00 PM
West Bolivar (0-2) vs Independence (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Strayhorn (2-1) vs North Delta (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Corinth (2-1) vs Pontotoc (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Hatley (3-0) vs Ashland (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Alcorn Central (1-2) vs Walnut (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Manila (0-2) vs East Poinsett County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Hazen (0-2) vs McCrory (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Forrest City (0-2) vs Rivercrest (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Center Hill (2-1) vs Hernando (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Little Rock Christian Academy (1-1) vs West Memphis (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Kossuth (1-1) vs Nettleton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Booneville (1-2) vs Biggersville (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Ripley (1-1) vs East Webster (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Thrasher (0-3) vs Falkner (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Rosa Fort (1-0) vs M.S. Palmer (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Potts Camp (1-2) vs Byhalia (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There is only one games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Saturday, September 20, with North Panola facing off against St. George's. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
North Panola (1-2) vs St. George's (3-1) - 5:00 PM
