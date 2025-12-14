Connecticut High School Football Championship Scores, Results - December 13, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued into final round of playoff action, and High School On SI has a list of scores from the championship slate of games.
Berlin 20, Brookfield 15
Greenwich 45, Southington 6
Hand 37, Killingly 13
New Canaan 34, Cheshire 13
Sheehan 21, Northwest Catholic 9
Windsor 23, Bunnell 13
