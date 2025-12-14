High School

Connecticut High School Football Championship Scores, Results - December 13, 2025

New Canaan defeated Cheshire on Saturday night with a final score of 34-13 to claim the Class L championship.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued into final round of playoff action, and High School On SI has a list of scores from the championship slate of games.

Berlin 20, Brookfield 15

Greenwich 45, Southington 6

Hand 37, Killingly 13

New Canaan 34, Cheshire 13

Sheehan 21, Northwest Catholic 9

Windsor 23, Bunnell 13

