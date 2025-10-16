Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from Thursday, October 16, through Friday, October 17. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Tennessee's top teams as Ravenwood travels to take on Shelbyville Central as the Raptors look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, Oakland takes on LaVergne at 7:00 p.m.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, October 16. You can follow this game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Todd County Central (1-6) vs Caldwell County (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Lebanon taking on Green Hill. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Monroe County (5-2) vs Somerset (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Mayfield (6-1) vs Trigg County (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Crittenden County (4-3) vs Fort Campbell (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Clinton County (0-7) vs Green County (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Caverna (1-6) vs Russellville (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Logan County (6-1) vs Franklin-Simpson (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Henderson County (4-3) vs Hopkinsville (4-3) - 6:00 PM
Calloway County (4-3) vs Allen County-Scottsville (0-7) - 6:00 PM
Christian County (1-6) vs McCracken County (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Greenwood (5-2) vs Bowling Green (2-5) - 6:00 PM
Macon County (5-2) vs Barren County (3-4) - 6:00 PM
Leesburg (4-3) vs Lyman (0-7) - 6:00 PM
Metcalfe County (1-6) vs Elizabethtown (5-2) - 6:30 PM
Perry County (3-4) vs McEwen (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville (2-4) vs Moore County (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Eagleville (4-3) vs Huntland (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Clay County (6-1) vs Red Boiling Springs (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Goodpasture Christian (5-2) vs Grace Christian Academy (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Pope John Paul II (3-4) vs Battle Ground Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Notre Dame (5-3) vs The Webb School (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Providence Christian Academy (5-2) vs Providence Academy (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Academy (1-7) vs Nashville Christian (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Middle Tennessee Christian (4-2) vs Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Zion Christian Academy (3-4) vs Ezell-Harding Christian (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy (2-5) vs Christian Brothers (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Christian Academy (4-3) vs Friendship Christian (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Summertown (4-3) vs Richland (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Liberty Creek (2-5) vs White House (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (2-5) vs Spring Hill (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Scotts Hill (0-7) vs Riverside (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Westmoreland (3-4) vs Stratford (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Stewart County (1-6) vs Waverly Central (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Trousdale County (1-7) vs Monterey (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Davidson Academy (3-4) vs Portland (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Lewis County (7-0) vs Lexington (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Giles County (4-3) vs Jackson North Side (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Sequatchie County (5-2) vs Community (0-8) - 7:00 PM
East Nashville Magnet (2-4) vs Hickman County (2-5) - 7:00 PM
East Hickman County (2-4) vs Mt. Pleasant (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Watertown (4-3) vs Cascade (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Warren County (3-4) vs Cannon County (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Fairview (5-2) vs Camden Central (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Loretto (2-5) vs Adamsville (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Tullahoma (4-3) vs Rockvale (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Siegel (3-4) vs Riverdale (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Ravenwood (7-0) vs Shelbyville Central (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Station Camp (3-4) vs Hendersonville (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Mount Juliet (1-5) vs Wilson Central (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Lawrence County (5-2) vs Franklin County (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Oakland (7-0) vs LaVergne (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Independence (3-3) vs Page (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Lebanon (7-0) vs Green Hill (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln County (6-1) vs Columbia Central (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Farragut (2-5) vs Cookeville (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Centennial (2-4) vs Nolensville (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Summit (1-6) vs Coffee County Central (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (1-6) vs Brentwood (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Gallatin (5-1) vs Beech (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Smyrna (3-4) vs Blackman (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Copper Basin (2-5) vs Pickett County (0-6) - 7:30 PM
