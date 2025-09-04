Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 95 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from September 4-6. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Christ Presbyterian taking on Tupelo and Montgomery Bell Academy taking on Franklin Road Academy on Friday, September 5.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, September 4, highlighted by Farragut taking on Upperman at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Innovation Academy (0-2) vs Trousdale County (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Whites Creek (2-0) vs Mount Juliet Christian Academy (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Farragut (0-2) vs Upperman (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 91 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Blackman taking on Riverdale on Friday at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Monroe County (2-0) vs Glasgow (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Union County (1-1) vs Caldwell County (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Logan County (2-0) vs Russellville (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Marshall County (1-1) vs Trigg County (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Todd County Central (1-1) vs Butler County (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Allen County-Scottsville (0-2) vs Warren Central (0-2) - 6:00 PM
South Warren (2-0) vs Greenwood (2-0) - 6:00 PM
McKenzie (1-1) vs Christian County (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Barren County (1-1) vs Metcalfe County (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Lyman (0-2) vs Seminole (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Tupelo (1-0) vs Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Franklin-Simpson (1-1) vs Lafayette (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Bowling Green (0-2) vs Scott County (2-0) - 6:45 PM
Greenfield (1-1) vs Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Perry County (2-0) vs Cornersville (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Goodpasture Christian (2-0) vs Moore County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Academy (1-1) vs Pope John Paul II (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Bell Academy (2-0) vs Franklin Road Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Grace Baptist Academy (0-2) vs Providence Christian Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy (0-2) vs Knoxville Catholic (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Father Ryan (1-1) vs McCallie (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Nashville Christian (2-0) vs Donelson Christian Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Grace Christian Academy (2-0) vs Clarksville Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Christian Academy (1-1) vs Ezell-Harding Christian (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Eagleville (1-1) vs Tennessee Heat (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Ensworth (1-1) vs Briarcrest Christian (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Baylor (2-0) vs Brentwood Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Collinwood (0-2) vs Scotts Hill (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Livingston Academy (2-0) vs Smith County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Pearl-Cohn (0-2) vs Battle Ground Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Glencliff (0-2) vs Spring Hill (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Greenbrier (1-1) vs Macon County (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (0-2) vs Lincoln County (2-0) - 7:00 PM
White House-Heritage (2-0) vs Richland (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Westview (1-0) vs Marshall County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Westmoreland (0-2) vs Red Boiling Springs (0-2) - 7:00 PM
DeKalb County (1-1) vs Watertown (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Union City (0-2) vs Riverside (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Liberty Creek (0-2) vs Sycamore (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Bledsoe County (1-1) vs Oneida (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Scott (1-0) vs Monterey (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Gleason (1-1) vs Obion County (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Meigs County (1-1) vs York Institute (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Wayne County (1-1) vs McNairy Central (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Station Camp (2-0) vs White House (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Springfield (2-0) vs Portland (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lewis County (2-0) vs Loretto (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Davidson Academy (1-1) vs Northwest (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-1) vs McCracken County (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Jackson County (2-0) vs Clay County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Harpeth (0-2) vs Montgomery Central (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Waverly Central (2-0) vs Houston County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (2-0) vs Forrest (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Huntland (1-1) vs Community (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Hickman County (1-1) vs Fairview (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Gordonsville (2-0) vs Fayetteville (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Giles County (1-1) vs Lawrence County (2-0) - 7:00 PM
East Robertson (2-0) vs Jo Byrns (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Stewart County (0-2) vs Cheatham County Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
McEwen (1-1) vs East Hickman County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (2-0) vs Summertown (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Pickett County (0-2) vs Cannon County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (2-0) vs Kenwood (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Dyersburg (1-1) vs Camden Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Siegel (1-1) vs Stewarts Creek (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Stratford (0-2) vs James Lawson High School (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Warren County (0-2) vs Hunters Lane (0-2) - 7:00 PM
East Nashville Magnet (0-2) vs Hillsboro (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Nolensville (1-1) vs Overton (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Oakland (1-0) vs Smyrna (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Page (2-0) vs Hendersonville (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Mount Juliet (0-2) vs Friendship Christian (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Franklin County (0-2) vs Howard Tech (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lebanon (2-0) vs McGavock (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Rockvale (0-2) vs LaVergne (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Dickson County (2-0) vs Creek Wood (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Green Hill (1-1) vs Ravenwood (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Shelbyville Central (0-2) vs Franklin (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Central (1-1) vs Independence (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Cookeville (0-2) vs White County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Gallatin (2-0) vs Centennial (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Wilson Central (2-0) vs Coffee County Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Cleveland (0-2) vs Tullahoma (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville (0-2) vs Rossview (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Cane Ridge (0-2) vs Maplewood (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Summit (1-1) vs Brentwood (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Henry County (0-2) vs Beech (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Blackman (2-0) vs Riverdale (1-1) - 7:00 PM
West Creek (1-1) vs Antioch (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Fort Campbell (0-2) vs Fort Knox (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Clinton County (0-2) vs McCreary Central (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There is only 1 game scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Saturday, September 6, with the lone matchup being Prosser taking on Hopkinsville at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Prosser (1-0) vs Hopkinsville (2-0) - 1:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here