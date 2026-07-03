Legacy Recruit Notebook: Jett Harrison commits to Ohio State; son of HOF lineman chooses Washington

As summer rolls down and the 2026-27 high school sports season inches closer, more legacy recruits continue to make their decisions.

Back in December, High School On SI compiled a list of student-athletes with ties to professional athletes. Updates were provided on June 20 and July 1.

Here are some more recent announcements with connections to the NFL and more:

Harrison, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and the brother of Marvin Harrison Jr., committed to Ohio State on Wednesday, July 1. Harrison Jr. played for the Buckeyes.

Jett Harrison, a five-star wide receiver out of St. Joseph’s Prep (PA), chose Ohio State over Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and other offers. Harrison had 10 touchdown receptions for the Hawks.

Harrison – a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver, is the sixth overall prospect in the Class of 2028 and one of the top pass catchers in the country. The rising junior can’t sign with the Buckeyes until the end of 2027.

Marvin Harrison, a College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, played at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia before he became an All-American receiver at Syracuse. Harrison went on to have an illustrious career with the Indianapolis Colts, which included the Super Bowl XLI championship victory in the mid-2000s.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was a two-time All-American at Ohio State. He was picked fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tye Kennedy, Mountain View (AZ), 2027 (OL)

Kennedy, the son of former NFL lineman and College Football Hall of Famer Lincoln Kennedy, committed to his father’s alma mater Washington on Wednesday.

Tye Kennedy is a 3-star recruit and a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle that chose the Huskies over Arizona State, Boise State, Michigan and other offers.

Lincoln Kennedy was an All-American and All-Pac-10 offensive tackle at Washington and a member of the Huskies’ 1991 national title team. Kennedy was picked ninth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1993 NFL Draft.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Kennedy played for the Falcons and Oakland Raiders from 1993 to 2003. He reached Super Bowl XXXVII with the Raiders in 2002.

Trey Tagliaferri, Bergen Catholic (NJ), 2028 (QB)

Tagliaferri, the brother of former All-American women’s soccer player Frankie Tagliaferri, decommitted from Notre Dame on Wednesday, according to reports.

Trey Tagliaferri – a four-star prospect and a 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller – reopened his recruitment and is reportedly considering Oklahoma. Tagliaferri originally committed to the Irish on June 25 but backed out six days later.

Tagliaferri has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio State, Ole Miss and more than 25 other schools. In his sophomore season for the Crusaders, Tagliaferri threw for 2,238 yards, 30 TDs and three interceptions.

Frankie Tagliaferri was a standout soccer player at Penn State and Rutgers. She previously held the NCAA Division record for career appearances with 115.