Sheriff investigating pepper spray incident at Tennessee high school football game
WKRN.com in Nashville has reported that the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office are both investigating an alleged pepper spray incident that took place last Friday at Blackman High School while Blackman was hosting Oakland High School.
No details about who may have been pepper sprayed or how it possibly occurred, but the TSSAA did acknowledge, to WKRN, that it has requested statements from both schools on the matter.
"We are then expecting a report and any discipline actions from TSSAA later this week," said a statement from Rutherford County Schools. "We will consider any additional steps based on that report."
The same spokesperson told WKRN that the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is assisting with a crominal investigation of that matter. The sheriff's office, however, refused to offer further details because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Oakland defeated Blackman in the football game, 13-12.