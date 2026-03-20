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Tennessee High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

See every TSSAA champion and runner-up for all four classifications as the Tennessee high school basketball season comes to a close
Ben Dagg|
Tennessee high school basketball finals
Tennessee high school basketball finals | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Tennessee girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Richland Raiders

Runner-Up: Middleton Tigers

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Huntingdon Mustangs

Runner-Up: York Institute Dragons

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Dyersburg Trojans

Runner-Up: White County Warriors

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Sevier County Smoky Bears

Runner-Up: Cookeville Cavaliers

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Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

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