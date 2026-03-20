Tennessee High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Tennessee girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Richland Raiders

Runner-Up: Middleton Tigers

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Huntingdon Mustangs

Runner-Up: York Institute Dragons

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Dyersburg Trojans

Runner-Up: White County Warriors

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Sevier County Smoky Bears

Runner-Up: Cookeville Cavaliers

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