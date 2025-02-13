Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic 2025: Jon Gruden Headlines Event for High School & Middle School Coaches
The University of Tennessee is bringing Super Bowl-winning talent back to Knoxville to headline the football program's annual Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods, March 28-29, at the Anderson Training Center.
High school and middle school football coaches will have the opportunity to learn from former NFL head coach and Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden.
The annual Coaches Clinic will feature talks from head coach Josh Heupel and the 2025 Volunteer coaching staff, along with the new "Voice of the Vols," Mike Keith. The keynote speakers will take the stage on Friday, March 28.
Gruden, who got his start with the Vols, was a graduate assistant at Tennessee under head coach Johnny Majors from 1986-87.
Gruden was an NFL head coach for 15 seasons, starting with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2001), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-08), and then a return to Oakland/Las Vegas (2018-21). He was the youngest head coach in NFL history at age 34 when hired in 1998. Gruden led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl XXXVII title in 2002, becoming the youngest coach to win a championship at the time, at age 39. Over his career, he guided his teams to five divisional titles and five playoff appearances.
Heupel is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Vols. Under his leadership, Tennessee has enjoyed its most successful three-year stretch (30 wins) since 1998-2000. Since taking over in 2021, Heupel has compiled a 37-15 record, with a .712 winning percentage, the second-highest by a Vols coach in the past 50 years. He also guided Tennessee to its second double-digit win season in three years and led the program to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.
Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to attend Tennessee's spring practice on Saturday morning, March 29.
For more details and to register, visit TennesseeFootballCamp.com. Online registration is $70, plus a $3.50 processing fee, and includes lunch and dinner on Friday. Walk-up registration will be available on the event day, accepting checks or cash.
A complete itinerary will be available soon.