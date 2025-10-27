Tennessee High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Tennessee high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Tennessee high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
Tennessee High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. South Haven Christian (Springfield, TN) (8-1)
2. Christian Community (White House, TN) (6-3)
3. Tennessee Heat (Nashville, TN) (2-7)
4. Lancaster Christian Academy (Smyrna, TN) (1-5)
5. Riverside Christian Academy (Fayetteville, TN) (0-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. McKenzie (McKenzie, TN) (8-1)
2. Clay County (Celina, TN) (8-1)
3. Coalfield (Coalfield, TN) (7-2)
4. South Pittsburg (South Pittsburg, TN) (8-1)
5. Dresden (Dresden, TN) (7-2)
6. Richland (Lynnville, TN) (7-2)
7. Hampton (Hampton, TN) (8-1)
8. South Fulton (South Fulton, TN) (7-2)
9. Sale Creek (Sale Creek, TN) (8-1)
10. Oliver Springs (Oliver Springs, TN) (6-3)
11. Midway (Kingston, TN) (6-3)
12. Eagleville (Eagleville, TN) (6-3)
13. McEwen (McEwen, TN) (5-3)
14. Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (Bruceton, TN) (6-3)
15. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (Memphis, TN) (5-4)
16. Rockwood (Rockwood, TN) (5-4)
17. Huntland (Huntland, TN) (5-4)
18. Cloudland (Roan Mountain, TN) (5-4)
19. North Greene (Greeneville, TN) (5-4)
20. Greenfield (Greenfield, TN) (5-4)
21. Oakhaven (Memphis, TN) (6-3)
22. Jo Byrns (Cedar Hill, TN) (5-4)
23. Wayne County (Waynesboro, TN) (4-5)
24. Fayetteville (Fayetteville, TN) (3-5)
25. Lake County (Tiptonville, TN) (5-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-A Rankings
1. Nashville Christian (Nashville, TN) (8-1)
2. Friendship Christian (Lebanon, TN) (7-1)
3. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) (8-1)
4. Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) (8-1)
5. Providence Christian Academy (Murfreesboro, TN) (7-2)
6. Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson, TN) (7-2)
7. Middle Tennessee Christian (Murfreesboro, TN) (5-2)
8. Donelson Christian Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-4)
9. Franklin Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (5-4)
10. Concord Christian (Knoxville, TN) (4-3)
11. King's Academy (Seymour, TN) (1-1)
12. Ezell-Harding Christian (Antioch, TN) (5-4)
13. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Millington, TN) (4-5)
14. Harding Academy (Memphis, TN) (4-5)
15. Providence Academy (Johnson City, TN) (3-5)
16. Clarksville Academy (Clarksville, TN) (3-6)
17. Zion Christian Academy (Columbia, TN) (3-6)
18. Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN) (1-8)
19. First Assembly Christian (Cordova, TN) (1-8)
20. Mount Juliet Christian Academy (Mt. Juliet, TN) (1-8)
21. Grace Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (1-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AA Rankings
1. Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN) (7-1)
2. Boyd-Buchanan (Chattanooga, TN) (8-0)
3. Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, TN) (8-1)
4. Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville, TN) (7-2)
5. Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (7-2)
6. Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, TN) (5-3)
7. Davidson Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-4)
8. Northpoint Christian (Southaven, TN) (7-2)
9. Silverdale Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (5-4)
10. Goodpasture Christian (Madison, TN) (6-3)
11. Notre Dame (Chattanooga, TN) (5-4)
12. St. George's (Collierville, TN) (6-3)
13. Christian Academy of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) (4-4)
14. Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN) (3-6)
15. Lakeway Christian (Morristown, TN) (3-6)
16. Evangelical Christian (Cordova, TN) (2-7)
17. Columbia Academy (Columbia, TN) (2-8)
18. St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, TN) (3-6)
19. Chattanooga Christian (Chattanooga, TN) (1-8)
20. Webb (Knoxville, TN) (1-8)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AAA Rankings
1. Baylor (Chattanooga, TN) (8-0)
2. Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) (8-0)
3. McCallie (Chattanooga, TN) (7-2)
4. Ensworth (Nashville, TN) (6-3)
5. Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN) (5-3)
6. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) (6-3)
7. Memphis University (Memphis, TN) (6-3)
8. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-3)
9. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN) (2-7)
10. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN) (3-6)
11. Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN) (4-5)
12. Father Ryan (Nashville, TN) (1-8)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. East Robertson (Cross Plains, TN) (9-0)
2. Milan (Milan, TN) (8-0)
3. Gordonsville (Gordonsville, TN) (9-0)
4. Huntingdon (Huntingdon, TN) (8-1)
5. Happy Valley (Elizabethton, TN) (9-0)
6. Lewis County (Hohenwald, TN) (8-1)
7. Eagleton College and Career Academy (Maryville, TN) (8-2)
8. Peabody (Trenton, TN) (8-1)
9. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, TN) (7-2)
10. Fairley (Memphis, TN) (7-2)
11. South Greene (Greeneville, TN) (7-2)
12. Cannon County (Woodbury, TN) (6-3)
13. Adamsville (Adamsville, TN) (6-3)
14. Oneida (Oneida, TN) (5-4)
15. East Nashville Magnet (Nashville, TN) (4-4)
16. Jackson County (Gainesboro, TN) (5-4)
17. Memphis Business Academy (Memphis, TN) (5-4)
18. Jackson Central Merry (Jackson, TN) (4-5)
19. Tellico Plains (Tellico Plains, TN) (5-4)
20. East Hickman County (Lyles, TN) (3-5)
21. Smith County (Carthage, TN) (4-5)
22. Mitchell (Memphis, TN) (5-4)
23. Summertown (Summertown, TN) (4-5)
24. Polk County (Benton, TN) (3-6)
25. Houston County (Erin, TN) (3-6)
Tennessee High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Westview (Martin, TN) (8-0)
2. Covington (Covington, TN) (9-0)
3. Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (8-1)
4. Meigs County (Decatur, TN) (8-1)
5. Waverly Central (Waverly, TN) (9-0)
6. Sequatchie County (Dunlap, TN) (7-2)
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman (Gatlinburg, TN) (9-0)
8. Giles County (Pulaski, TN) (6-3)
9. Melrose (Memphis, TN) (7-1)
10. Kingston (Kingston, TN) (6-2)
11. Unicoi County (Erwin, TN) (7-2)
12. Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN) (5-4)
13. McMinn Central (Englewood, TN) (6-3)
14. Forrest (Chapel Hill, TN) (6-3)
15. Fairview (Fairview, TN) (7-2)
16. Scott (Huntsville, TN) (6-3)
17. Watertown (Watertown, TN) (5-4)
18. White House-Heritage (White House, TN) (6-3)
19. Obion County (Troy, TN) (5-4)
20. Westmoreland (Westmoreland, TN) (5-4)
21. Whites Creek (Whites Creek, TN) (6-3)
22. Camden Central (Camden, TN) (4-5)
23. Bolivar Central (Bolivar, TN) (4-5)
24. Sweetwater (Sweetwater, TN) (5-4)
25. Sycamore (Pleasant View, TN) (5-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Alcoa (Alcoa, TN) (9-0)
2. Greeneville (Greeneville, TN) (8-1)
3. Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN) (8-1)
4. Springfield (Springfield, TN) (8-1)
5. Stone Memorial (Crossville, TN) (8-1)
6. Crockett County (Alamo, TN) (7-2)
7. Lexington (Lexington, TN) (7-2)
8. South Gibson (Medina, TN) (6-3)
9. Dyer County (Newbern, TN) (7-2)
10. Upperman (Baxter, TN) (7-2)
11. Haywood (Brownsville, TN) (7-2)
12. Anderson County (Clinton, TN) (7-2)
13. White County (Sparta, TN) (7-2)
14. Macon County (Lafayette, TN) (7-2)
15. Cherokee (Rogersville, TN) (7-2)
16. Gibbs (Corryton, TN) (7-2)
17. Marshall County (Lewisburg, TN) (6-3)
18. Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN) (5-4)
19. Jackson North Side (Jackson, TN) (5-4)
20. Jackson South Side (Jackson, TN) (5-4)
21. Red Bank (Chattanooga, TN) (5-4)
22. Carter (Strawberry Plains, TN) (6-3)
23. Kirby (Memphis, TN) (6-3)
24. Volunteer (Church Hill, TN) (6-3)
25. Livingston Academy (Livingston, TN) (5-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Page (Franklin, TN) (8-0)
2. Munford (Munford, TN) (9-0)
3. Beech (Hendersonville, TN) (8-1)
4. Sevier County (Sevierville, TN) (8-1)
5. Rhea County (Evensville, TN) (8-1)
6. East Hamilton (Ooltewah, TN) (8-1)
7. Kirkwood (Clarksville, TN) (8-1)
8. Nolensville (Nolensville, TN) (7-2)
9. Lincoln County (Fayetteville, TN) (7-2)
10. Powell (Powell, TN) (7-2)
11. Memphis Central (Memphis, TN) (6-2)
12. Walker Valley (Cleveland, TN) (7-2)
13. Knoxville Central (Knoxville, TN) (7-2)
14. Henry County (Paris, TN) (5-4)
15. Columbia Central (Columbia, TN) (5-3)
16. Tennessee (Bristol, TN) (5-4)
17. Lawrence County (Lawrenceburg, TN) (6-3)
18. Dickson County (Dickson, TN) (6-3)
19. Station Camp (Gallatin, TN) (4-5)
20. Tullahoma (Tullahoma, TN) (5-4)
21. McMinn County (Athens, TN) (5-4)
22. Portland (Portland, TN) (5-4)
23. Centennial (Franklin, TN) (3-5)
24. Soddy Daisy (Soddy Daisy, TN) (4-5)
25. Halls (Knoxville, TN) (4-5)
Tennessee High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN) (9-0)
2. Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN) (9-0)
3. Southwind (Memphis, TN) (9-0)
4. Blackman (Murfreesboro, TN) (8-1)
5. Dobyns-Bennett (Kingsport, TN) (8-1)
6. Green Hill (Mt. Juliet, TN) (7-2)
7. Lebanon (Lebanon, TN) (8-1)
8. Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN) (9-0)
9. Maryville (Maryville, TN) (8-1)
10. Antioch (Antioch, TN) (8-1)
11. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) (7-2)
12. Jefferson County (Dandridge, TN) (7-2)
13. Science Hill (Johnson City, TN) (7-2)
14. Clarksville (Clarksville, TN) (7-2)
15. Germantown (Germantown, TN) (7-2)
16. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (6-3)
17. Collierville (Collierville, TN) (6-3)
18. Brentwood (Brentwood, TN) (6-3)
19. Gallatin (Gallatin, TN) (5-3)
20. West Ridge (Blountville, TN) (6-3)
21. Whitehaven (Memphis, TN) (4-4)
22. Arlington (Arlington, TN) (7-2)
23. Smyrna (Smyrna, TN) (4-5)
24. Shelbyville Central (Shelbyville, TN) (4-5)
25. Siegel (Murfreesboro, TN) (3-6)