Tennessee high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season is in the books and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season in the state.
A look into the Class 6A rankings will show 4 undefeated teams at the top of the standings, with Collierville and Ravenwood in a tight battle for the top position. Collierville with an impressive 3-0 record against the Top 100.
Class 5A shows Sevier County sitting at the No. 1 position after a dominant 49-20 victory against the Tennessee Vikings last week.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of September 24, 2024:
TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 2-AAA | CLASS 2-AA | CLASS 2-A
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Robin Erickson