High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final scores from the second weekend of Tennessee high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

Ravenwood defeated Houston on Friday night with a final score of 38-7.
Ravenwood defeated Houston on Friday night with a final score of 38-7. / Jason Goode

The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of playoffs.

Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 14, 2025

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

Alcoa 49, Upperman 28

Anderson County 44, Stone Memorial 14

Battle Ground Academy 42, Grace Christian Academy 14

Baylor 35, Knoxville Catholic 7

Beech 33, Munford 30

Blackman 28, Dobyns-Bennett 7

Bledsoe County 21, Happy Valley 20

Boyd-Buchanan 35, Grace Christian Academy 0

Brentwood Academy 42, Memphis Business Academy 14

Centennial 38, Memphis Central 19

Christ Presbyterian Academy 17, Ensworth 15

Clay County 52, Midway 21

Coalfield 39, Jo Byrns 14

Collierville 39, Antioch 28

Covington 56, Sycamore 14

Dyersburg 52, Fairview 35

Eagleton College and Career Academy 17, Grundy County 6

East Nashville Magnet 28, Fairley 20

East Robertson 35, Peabody 14

Fayetteville 41, Dresden 21

Franklin Road Academy 49, Silverdale Academy 19

Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Forrest 14

Giles County 41, McMinn Central 6

Gordonsville 21, Oneida 6

Green Hill 35, Science Hill 28

Greeneville 35, White County 0

Halls 42, Lawrence County 14

Henry County 31, Nolensville 24

Huntingdon 49, Lewis County 22

Knoxville Central 38, Columbia Central 28

Lausanne Collegiate 35, Christian Academy of Knoxville 6

Lincoln County 39, Powell 37

Marion County 35, South Greene 0

Marshall County 41, Dyer County 14

Maryville 47, Riverdale 18

McCallie 41, Briarcrest Christian 14

McKenzie 56, Greenfield 6

Meigs County 49, Sequatchie County 19

Melrose 22, Maplewood 8

Middle College 14, Eagleville 7

Milan 42, Mt. Pleasant 16

Nashville Christian 42, Jackson Christian 14

Oakland 35, Bradley Central 10

Page 24, Kirkwood 7

Pearl-Cohn 35, Crockett County 21

Providence Christian Academy 41, Friendship Christian 40

Ravenwood 38, Houston 7

Red Bank 34, Gibbs 7

Richland 42, South Fulton 8

Sale Creek 22, Rockwood 14

Sevier County 42, Walker Valley 7

South Gibson 42, Spring Hill 7

South Pittsburg 49, Oliver Springs 0

Southwind 48, Brentwood 14

Springfield 37, Lexington 6

Trinity Christian Academy 49, Middle Tennessee Christian 0

Tyner Academy 56, Unicoi County 28

University School of Jackson 28, Donelson Christian Academy 7

Westview 55, Westmoreland 7

Whitehaven 47, Independence 0

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Tennessee