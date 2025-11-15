Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of playoffs.
Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 14, 2025
Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
Alcoa 49, Upperman 28
Anderson County 44, Stone Memorial 14
Battle Ground Academy 42, Grace Christian Academy 14
Baylor 35, Knoxville Catholic 7
Beech 33, Munford 30
Blackman 28, Dobyns-Bennett 7
Bledsoe County 21, Happy Valley 20
Boyd-Buchanan 35, Grace Christian Academy 0
Brentwood Academy 42, Memphis Business Academy 14
Centennial 38, Memphis Central 19
Christ Presbyterian Academy 17, Ensworth 15
Clay County 52, Midway 21
Coalfield 39, Jo Byrns 14
Collierville 39, Antioch 28
Covington 56, Sycamore 14
Dyersburg 52, Fairview 35
Eagleton College and Career Academy 17, Grundy County 6
East Nashville Magnet 28, Fairley 20
East Robertson 35, Peabody 14
Fayetteville 41, Dresden 21
Franklin Road Academy 49, Silverdale Academy 19
Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Forrest 14
Giles County 41, McMinn Central 6
Gordonsville 21, Oneida 6
Green Hill 35, Science Hill 28
Greeneville 35, White County 0
Halls 42, Lawrence County 14
Henry County 31, Nolensville 24
Huntingdon 49, Lewis County 22
Knoxville Central 38, Columbia Central 28
Lausanne Collegiate 35, Christian Academy of Knoxville 6
Lincoln County 39, Powell 37
Marion County 35, South Greene 0
Marshall County 41, Dyer County 14
Maryville 47, Riverdale 18
McCallie 41, Briarcrest Christian 14
McKenzie 56, Greenfield 6
Meigs County 49, Sequatchie County 19
Melrose 22, Maplewood 8
Middle College 14, Eagleville 7
Milan 42, Mt. Pleasant 16
Nashville Christian 42, Jackson Christian 14
Oakland 35, Bradley Central 10
Page 24, Kirkwood 7
Pearl-Cohn 35, Crockett County 21
Providence Christian Academy 41, Friendship Christian 40
Ravenwood 38, Houston 7
Red Bank 34, Gibbs 7
Richland 42, South Fulton 8
Sale Creek 22, Rockwood 14
Sevier County 42, Walker Valley 7
South Gibson 42, Spring Hill 7
South Pittsburg 49, Oliver Springs 0
Southwind 48, Brentwood 14
Springfield 37, Lexington 6
Trinity Christian Academy 49, Middle Tennessee Christian 0
Tyner Academy 56, Unicoi County 28
University School of Jackson 28, Donelson Christian Academy 7
Westview 55, Westmoreland 7
Whitehaven 47, Independence 0