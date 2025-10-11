Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.
Bartlett 49, Cordova 8
Bradley Central 40, Soddy Daisy 6
Brainerd 23, Chattanooga Central 6
Brentwood Academy 34, Briarcrest Christian 31
Cannon County 42, Jackson County 14
Cloudland 56, Sunbright 8
Cornersville 35, Wayne County 22
Donelson Christian Academy 40, Clarksville Academy 0
Dresden 42, Greenfield 14
East Hamilton 35, Ooltewah 14
East Robertson 27, Houston County 0
Ensworth 28, Christ Presbyterian Academy 21
Fayette Ware 51, Ridgeway 6
Forrest 50, Cascade 20
Giles County 36, Community 0
Gleason 51, West Carroll 20
Gordonsville 39, Trousdale County 13
Grace Christian Academy 33, Sevier County 31
Happy Valley 65, Cumberland Gap 0
Houston 41, Arlington 14
Howard Tech 45, Grace Baptist Academy 18
Huntingdon 59, Harpeth 6
Jackson South Side 35, Chester County 3
Jefferson County 56, Daniel Boone 14
Jellico 69, Unaka 0
Jo Byrns 49, Innovation Academy 0
Karns 51, Morristown-Hamblen East 12
Kingston 28, Scott 3
Kirby 29, Lakeland Prep 27
Lake County 22, South Fulton 20
Lawrence County 21, Dickson County 17
McEwen 30, Collinwood 12
McKenzie 49, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 6
McMinn Central 33, Sequoyah 0
Middleton 31, Booker T. Washington 8
Millington Central 20, Craigmont 0
Mitchell 49, Trezevant 0
Montgomery Bell Academy 42, Father Ryan 0
Mount Juliet Christian Academy 20, Glencliff 13
Munford 56, Overton 0
Nashville Christian 49, Tyner Academy 42
Notre Dame 15, Chattanooga Christian 7
Oakhaven 16, Westwood 0
Pearl-Cohn 55, Greenbrier 0
Peabody 58, Raleigh-Egypt 12
Pigeon Forge 46, Johnson County 20
Red Bank 27, Hixson 17
Rockwood 35, Cumberland County 0
Sale Creek 18, Whitwell 12
Seymour 50, Northview Academy 22
Signal Mountain 56, East Ridge 14
Smith County 27, Moore County 13
South Haven Christian 54, Lancaster Christian Academy 22
South Pittsburg 76, Lookout Valley 6
Southwind 42, Whitehaven 21
Springfield 49, McGavock 6
St. George's 21, St. Benedict at Auburndale 15
Stone Memorial 42, Livingston Academy 8
Summertown 43, Loretto 7
Sweetwater 34, Campbell County 6
Tellico Plains 39, Harriman 14
Tennessee 51, Morristown-Hamblen West 14
Trinity Christian Academy 49, Fayette Academy 14
Unicoi County 42, Grainger 20
Upperman 49, York Institute 14
Volunteer 70, Chuckey-Doak 0
Waverly Central 27, Sycamore 14
Westview 58, Bolivar Central 6
White County 31, DeKalb County 7
White House-Heritage 19, Stratford 3
White Station 49, Fort Campbell 13