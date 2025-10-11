High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

Tennessee high school football continues on Friday, October 10.
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.

Bartlett 49, Cordova 8

Bradley Central 40, Soddy Daisy 6

Brainerd 23, Chattanooga Central 6

Brentwood Academy 34, Briarcrest Christian 31

Cannon County 42, Jackson County 14

Cloudland 56, Sunbright 8

Cornersville 35, Wayne County 22

Donelson Christian Academy 40, Clarksville Academy 0

Dresden 42, Greenfield 14

East Hamilton 35, Ooltewah 14

East Robertson 27, Houston County 0

Ensworth 28, Christ Presbyterian Academy 21

Fayette Ware 51, Ridgeway 6

Forrest 50, Cascade 20

Giles County 36, Community 0

Gleason 51, West Carroll 20

Gordonsville 39, Trousdale County 13

Grace Christian Academy 33, Sevier County 31

Happy Valley 65, Cumberland Gap 0

Houston 41, Arlington 14

Howard Tech 45, Grace Baptist Academy 18

Huntingdon 59, Harpeth 6

Jackson South Side 35, Chester County 3

Jefferson County 56, Daniel Boone 14

Jellico 69, Unaka 0

Jo Byrns 49, Innovation Academy 0

Karns 51, Morristown-Hamblen East 12

Kingston 28, Scott 3

Kirby 29, Lakeland Prep 27

Lake County 22, South Fulton 20

Lawrence County 21, Dickson County 17

McEwen 30, Collinwood 12

McKenzie 49, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 6

McMinn Central 33, Sequoyah 0

Middleton 31, Booker T. Washington 8

Millington Central 20, Craigmont 0

Mitchell 49, Trezevant 0

Montgomery Bell Academy 42, Father Ryan 0

Mount Juliet Christian Academy 20, Glencliff 13

Munford 56, Overton 0

Nashville Christian 49, Tyner Academy 42

Notre Dame 15, Chattanooga Christian 7

Oakhaven 16, Westwood 0

Pearl-Cohn 55, Greenbrier 0

Peabody 58, Raleigh-Egypt 12

Pigeon Forge 46, Johnson County 20

Red Bank 27, Hixson 17

Rockwood 35, Cumberland County 0

Sale Creek 18, Whitwell 12

Seymour 50, Northview Academy 22

Signal Mountain 56, East Ridge 14

Smith County 27, Moore County 13

South Haven Christian 54, Lancaster Christian Academy 22

South Pittsburg 76, Lookout Valley 6

Southwind 42, Whitehaven 21

Springfield 49, McGavock 6

St. George's 21, St. Benedict at Auburndale 15

Stone Memorial 42, Livingston Academy 8

Summertown 43, Loretto 7

Sweetwater 34, Campbell County 6

Tellico Plains 39, Harriman 14

Tennessee 51, Morristown-Hamblen West 14

Trinity Christian Academy 49, Fayette Academy 14

Unicoi County 42, Grainger 20

Upperman 49, York Institute 14

Volunteer 70, Chuckey-Doak 0

Waverly Central 27, Sycamore 14

Westview 58, Bolivar Central 6

White County 31, DeKalb County 7

White House-Heritage 19, Stratford 3

White Station 49, Fort Campbell 13

