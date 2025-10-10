Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - October 10, 2025
There are 76 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee as undefeated Southwind takes on Whitehaven at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Brentwood Academy takes on Briarcrest Christian in a top tier Class 2-AAA face off.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With several high tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 8 of action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are eight games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Arlington taking on Houston. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 10 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Munford taking on Overton. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 16 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Volunteer taking on Chuckey-Doak. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Bolivar Central taking on Westview. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 11 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Tellico Plains taking on Harriman. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are six games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Brentwood Academy taking on Briarcrest Christian. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 16 games across Class 1A on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Rockwood taking on Cumberland County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
