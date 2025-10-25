Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend of action.
Adamsville 42, Scotts Hill 8
Alcoa 42, Carter 0
Anderson County 49, South-Doyle 27
Arlington 16, White Station 6
Battle Creek 44, Glencliff 26
Battle Ground Academy 56, Goodpasture Christian 14
Baylor 35, Ensworth 21
Beech 41, Portland 7
Blackman 37, Siegel 31
Bledsoe County 34, Huntland 6
Boyd-Buchanan 32, Christian Academy of Knoxville 7
Brentwood 16, Independence 14
Brentwood Academy 49, Father Ryan 7
Camden Central 51, Stewart County 29
Cane Ridge 42, McGavock 0
Centennial 45, James Lawson High School 20
Chattanooga Prep 32, Chattanooga Central 0
Cherokee 55, Volunteer 33
Chuckey-Doak 18, Pigeon Forge 25
Claiborne 34, Cumberland Gap 0
Clarksville 25, Antioch 14
Clay County 48, Innovation Academy 0
Cleveland 27, Hardin Valley Academy 42
Cloudland 55, Unaka 0
Coalfield 35, Greenback 0
Collierville 58, Cordova 0
Collinwood 32, Perry County 14
Columbia Central 45, Pope John Paul II 42
Cookeville 17, Mount Juliet 10
Covington 62, McNairy Central 0
Creek Wood 38, Montgomery Central 0
Crockett County 41, Chester County 7
Davidson Academy 38, Columbia Academy 0
David Crockett 24, Daniel Boone 7
Dickson County 17, Northeast 13
Dobyns-Bennett 34, Bearden 7
Dresden 51, South Fulton 14
Dyer County 63, Jackson South Side 14
Eagleville 33, Zion Christian Academy 0
East Hamilton 42, Soddy Daisy 7
East Hickman County 28, Hickman County 15
East Nashville Magnet 55, Houston County 0
East Robertson 32, Greenwood 16
Elizabethton 42, Seymour 14
Evangelical Christian 38, St. Benedict at Auburndale 6
Fairley 44, Mitchell 6
Fairview 63, Cheatham County Central 12
Franklin 8, Summit 6
Franklin Christian Academy 22, Clarksville Academy 21
Franklin Road Academy 31, Grace Christian Academy 0
Friendship Christian 63, Mount Juliet Christian Academy 20
Fulton 59, Union County 6
Gatlinburg-Pittman 41, Johnson County 0
Gibbs 17, Heritage 14
Giles County 46, Forrest 28
Grace Christian Academy 15, Lakeway Christian 0
Green Hill 42, Wilson Central 13
Greeneville 70, Grainger 13
Greenfield 26, Lake County 21
Halls 59, Gibson County 7
Halls 66, Campbell County 13
Hampton 30, Cosby 12
Harding Academy 35, Fayette Academy 0
Hardin Valley Academy 42, Cleveland 27
Haywood 65, Ridgeway 12
Henry County 45, Kenwood 7
Hillcrest 32, Sheffield 0
Hixson 34, East Ridge 0
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 10, McEwen 8
Humboldt 24, Gleason 22
Huntingdon 40, Peabody 21
Jackson Central Merry 40, Union City 13
Jackson County 31, Cumberland County 7
Jackson Christian 38, First Assembly Christian 13
Jefferson County 39, Morristown-Hamblen East 15
Jellico 37, Hancock County 14
Kingston 42, Rockwood 35
Kirby 20, Fayette Ware 12
Knoxville Catholic 28, Christ Presbyterian Academy 26
Knoxville Central 40, William Blount 39
Kirkwood 35, Northwest 0
Lakeland Prep 40, Craigmont 6
Lausanne Collegiate 56, St. George's 6
Lebanon 35, Gallatin 21
Lexington 35, Hardin County 7
Liberty Creek 25, Watertown 22
Liberty Tech Magnet 28, West Carroll 12
Lincoln County 37, Lawrence County 36
Loudon 20, Signal Mountain 17
Macon County 28, Livingston Academy 26
Marion County 33, Cascade 0
Marshall County 61, Spring Hill 13
Maryville 43, Bradley Central 7
McCallie 48, Montgomery Bell Academy 21
Meigs County 47, Austin-East 6
Melrose 52, Raleigh-Egypt 0
Memphis Central 54, Kingsbury 8
Memphis East 21, Hamilton 12
Middle College 50, Westwood 0
Middleton 28, KIPP Collegiate 26
Midway 41, Oakdale 6
Moore County 24, Cornersville 14
Morristown-Hamblen West 44, Cocke County 30
Munford 29, Germantown 24
Nashville Christian 65, Ezell-Harding Christian 12
Nolensville 35, Rossview 6
North Greene 54, Sunbright 14
Northview Academy 63, Sullivan East 21
Oakland 49, Stewarts Creek 0
Obion County 21, Ripley 7
Oliver Springs 42, Harriman 6
Oneida 21, Polk County 0
Ooltewah 35, Lenoir City 28
Page 48, Hillsboro 0
Pearl-Cohn 47, White House 0
Pigeon Forge 25, Chuckey-Doak 18
Powell 59, Clinton 28
Providence Academy 62, Grace Baptist Academy 0
Providence Christian Academy 38, Concord Christian 28
Ravenwood 42, Coffee County Central 7
Red Bank 49, Sequoyah 0
Rhea County 34, McMinn County 6
Richland 37, Fayetteville 22
Riverside 34, Summertown 22
Riverdale 28, Rockvale 14
Sale Creek 43, Lookout Valley 14
Science Hill 28, West Ridge 14
Scott 48, Wartburg Central 7
Sequatchie County 7, Walker Valley 2
Sevier County 42, Huntington 26
Silverdale Academy 62, Notre Dame 21
Smyrna 42, LaVergne 0
South Gibson 49, Jackson North Side 31
South Greene 27, Eagleton College and Career Academy 13
Southwind 48, PURE Youth Athletics Alliance 15
Springfield 49, Greenbrier 8
Station Camp 51, Hunters Lane 20
Stone Memorial 28, DeKalb County 7
Stratford 20, Whites Creek 6
Sycamore 16, White House-Heritage 13
Tellico Plains 25, Smith County 21
Trinity Christian Academy 42, Donelson Christian Academy 7
Tullahoma 43, Franklin County 0
University School of Jackson 17, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 7
Upperman 42, White County 0
Waverly Central 21, Harpeth 14
Webb 34, Chattanooga Christian 26
West 42, Karns 7
West Creek 14, Overton 2
Westmoreland 21, Maplewood 20
Westview 65, Dyersburg 30
Whitehaven 35, Bartlett 0
Woodland Regional 28, Ansonia 7
York Institute 26, Monterey 20