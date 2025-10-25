High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

Robin Erickson

Brentwood Academy defeated Father Ryan on Friday night with a final score of 49-7.
Brentwood Academy defeated Father Ryan on Friday night with a final score of 49-7. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend of action.

Adamsville 42, Scotts Hill 8

Alcoa 42, Carter 0

Anderson County 49, South-Doyle 27

Arlington 16, White Station 6

Battle Creek 44, Glencliff 26

Battle Ground Academy 56, Goodpasture Christian 14

Baylor 35, Ensworth 21

Beech 41, Portland 7

Blackman 37, Siegel 31

Bledsoe County 34, Huntland 6

Boyd-Buchanan 32, Christian Academy of Knoxville 7

Brentwood 16, Independence 14

Brentwood Academy 49, Father Ryan 7

Camden Central 51, Stewart County 29

Cane Ridge 42, McGavock 0

Centennial 45, James Lawson High School 20

Chattanooga Prep 32, Chattanooga Central 0

Cherokee 55, Volunteer 33

Chuckey-Doak 18, Pigeon Forge 25

Claiborne 34, Cumberland Gap 0

Clarksville 25, Antioch 14

Clay County 48, Innovation Academy 0

Cleveland 27, Hardin Valley Academy 42

Cloudland 55, Unaka 0

Coalfield 35, Greenback 0

Collierville 58, Cordova 0

Collinwood 32, Perry County 14

Columbia Central 45, Pope John Paul II 42

Cookeville 17, Mount Juliet 10

Covington 62, McNairy Central 0

Creek Wood 38, Montgomery Central 0

Crockett County 41, Chester County 7

Davidson Academy 38, Columbia Academy 0

David Crockett 24, Daniel Boone 7

Dickson County 17, Northeast 13

Dobyns-Bennett 34, Bearden 7

Dresden 51, South Fulton 14

Dyer County 63, Jackson South Side 14

Eagleville 33, Zion Christian Academy 0

East Hamilton 42, Soddy Daisy 7

East Hickman County 28, Hickman County 15

East Nashville Magnet 55, Houston County 0

East Robertson 32, Greenwood 16

Elizabethton 42, Seymour 14

Evangelical Christian 38, St. Benedict at Auburndale 6

Fairley 44, Mitchell 6

Fairview 63, Cheatham County Central 12

Franklin 8, Summit 6

Franklin Christian Academy 22, Clarksville Academy 21

Franklin Road Academy 31, Grace Christian Academy 0

Friendship Christian 63, Mount Juliet Christian Academy 20

Fulton 59, Union County 6

Gatlinburg-Pittman 41, Johnson County 0

Gibbs 17, Heritage 14

Giles County 46, Forrest 28

Grace Christian Academy 15, Lakeway Christian 0

Green Hill 42, Wilson Central 13

Greeneville 70, Grainger 13

Greenfield 26, Lake County 21

Halls 59, Gibson County 7

Halls 66, Campbell County 13

Hampton 30, Cosby 12

Harding Academy 35, Fayette Academy 0

Hardin Valley Academy 42, Cleveland 27

Haywood 65, Ridgeway 12

Henry County 45, Kenwood 7

Hillcrest 32, Sheffield 0

Hixson 34, East Ridge 0

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 10, McEwen 8

Humboldt 24, Gleason 22

Huntingdon 40, Peabody 21

Jackson Central Merry 40, Union City 13

Jackson County 31, Cumberland County 7

Jackson Christian 38, First Assembly Christian 13

Jefferson County 39, Morristown-Hamblen East 15

Jellico 37, Hancock County 14

Kingston 42, Rockwood 35

Kirby 20, Fayette Ware 12

Knoxville Catholic 28, Christ Presbyterian Academy 26

Knoxville Central 40, William Blount 39

Kirkwood 35, Northwest 0

Lakeland Prep 40, Craigmont 6

Lausanne Collegiate 56, St. George's 6

Lebanon 35, Gallatin 21

Lexington 35, Hardin County 7

Liberty Creek 25, Watertown 22

Liberty Tech Magnet 28, West Carroll 12

Lincoln County 37, Lawrence County 36

Loudon 20, Signal Mountain 17

Macon County 28, Livingston Academy 26

Marion County 33, Cascade 0

Marshall County 61, Spring Hill 13

Maryville 43, Bradley Central 7

McCallie 48, Montgomery Bell Academy 21

Meigs County 47, Austin-East 6

Melrose 52, Raleigh-Egypt 0

Memphis Central 54, Kingsbury 8

Memphis East 21, Hamilton 12

Middle College 50, Westwood 0

Middleton 28, KIPP Collegiate 26

Midway 41, Oakdale 6

Moore County 24, Cornersville 14

Morristown-Hamblen West 44, Cocke County 30

Munford 29, Germantown 24

Nashville Christian 65, Ezell-Harding Christian 12

Nolensville 35, Rossview 6

North Greene 54, Sunbright 14

Northview Academy 63, Sullivan East 21

Oakland 49, Stewarts Creek 0

Obion County 21, Ripley 7

Oliver Springs 42, Harriman 6

Oneida 21, Polk County 0

Ooltewah 35, Lenoir City 28

Page 48, Hillsboro 0

Pearl-Cohn 47, White House 0

Pigeon Forge 25, Chuckey-Doak 18

Powell 59, Clinton 28

Providence Academy 62, Grace Baptist Academy 0

Providence Christian Academy 38, Concord Christian 28

Ravenwood 42, Coffee County Central 7

Red Bank 49, Sequoyah 0

Rhea County 34, McMinn County 6

Richland 37, Fayetteville 22

Riverside 34, Summertown 22

Riverdale 28, Rockvale 14

Sale Creek 43, Lookout Valley 14

Science Hill 28, West Ridge 14

Scott 48, Wartburg Central 7

Sequatchie County 7, Walker Valley 2

Sevier County 42, Huntington 26

Silverdale Academy 62, Notre Dame 21

Smyrna 42, LaVergne 0

South Gibson 49, Jackson North Side 31

South Greene 27, Eagleton College and Career Academy 13

Southwind 48, PURE Youth Athletics Alliance 15

Springfield 49, Greenbrier 8

Station Camp 51, Hunters Lane 20

Stone Memorial 28, DeKalb County 7

Stratford 20, Whites Creek 6

Sycamore 16, White House-Heritage 13

Tellico Plains 25, Smith County 21

Trinity Christian Academy 42, Donelson Christian Academy 7

Tullahoma 43, Franklin County 0

University School of Jackson 17, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 7

Upperman 42, White County 0

Waverly Central 21, Harpeth 14

Webb 34, Chattanooga Christian 26

West 42, Karns 7

West Creek 14, Overton 2

Westmoreland 21, Maplewood 20

Westview 65, Dyersburg 30

Whitehaven 35, Bartlett 0

Woodland Regional 28, Ansonia 7

York Institute 26, Monterey 20

