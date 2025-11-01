Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend of action.
Anderson County 31, Alcoa 30
Baylor 49, Knoxville Catholic 28
Beech 49, Hendersonville 16
Bolton 28, Raleigh-Egypt 0
Bolivar Central 7, Obion County 6
Brentwood Academy 30, Lipscomb Academy 22
Briarcrest Christian 42, Memphis University 7
Brighton 50, Overton 26
Cascade 48, Community 0
Coalfield 48, Oliver Springs 7
Columbia Central 28, Tullahoma 20
Concord Christian 49, Grace Baptist Academy 13
David Crockett 49, Cocke County 7
DeKalb County 33, Livingston Academy 14
Dobyns-Bennett 28, Science Hill 25
Dresden 56, Lake County 14
Dyersburg 56, Ripley 7
Ensworth 28, Montgomery Bell Academy 7
Fairley 20, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 0
Fayetteville 20, Eagleville 7
First Assembly Christian 28, Fayette Academy 21
Forrest 35, Watertown 28
Franklin 35, Cordova 0
Franklin Christian Academy 49, Scotts Hill 22
Gatlinburg-Pittman 52, Chuckey-Doak 7
Giles County 41, Sequatchie County 38
Halls 41, Clinton 21
Hampton 54, Cloudland 22
Henry County 42, Kirkwood 39
Howard Tech 32, Lookout Valley 0
Innovation Academy 19, Red Boiling Springs 16
Jefferson County 28, West Ridge 21
Kenwood 48, Dickson County 17
Kingsbury 50, Manassas 20
Knoxville Central 21, Karns 20
Lausanne Collegiate 41, Northpoint Christian 14
Lincoln County 45, Franklin County 6
McCallie 34, Christ Presbyterian Academy 13
McKenzie 54, McEwen 0
McMinn Central 35, Austin-East 14
McMinn County 50, East Hamilton 48
Melrose 64, Memphis East 0
Memphis Central 29, Munford 22
Nashville Christian 35, Friendship Christian 21
North Greene 49, Unaka 24
Oakhaven 40, Middleton 3
Pigeon Forge 50, Claiborne 20
Providence Academy 42, Zion Christian Academy 5
Providence Christian Academy 30, Middle Tennessee Christian 13
Rhea County 16, Walker Valley 10
Sevier County 40, Morristown-Hamblen West 7
South Fulton 17, West Carroll 0
South Pittsburg 49, Whitwell 0
Station Camp 41, Portland 21
Stewart County 42, Gibson County 6
Sunbright 22, Hancock County 6
Tennessee 41, Daniel Boone 7
Trinity Christian Academy 33, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 7
Tyner Academy 35, Chattanooga Central 0
Unicoi County 55, Johnson County 22
University School of Jackson 27, Jackson Christian 0
Wayne County 24, Collinwood 7
White House-Heritage 13, Westmoreland 7
Whites Creek 34, Cumberland County 6
William Blount 57, Campbell County 7
Wooddale 24, Hamilton 18