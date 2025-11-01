High School

Franklin defeated Cordova on Friday night with a final score of 35-0. / Jason Goode

The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend of action.

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

Anderson County 31, Alcoa 30

Baylor 49, Knoxville Catholic 28

Beech 49, Hendersonville 16

Bolton 28, Raleigh-Egypt 0

Bolivar Central 7, Obion County 6

Brentwood Academy 30, Lipscomb Academy 22

Briarcrest Christian 42, Memphis University 7

Brighton 50, Overton 26

Cascade 48, Community 0

Coalfield 48, Oliver Springs 7

Columbia Central 28, Tullahoma 20

Concord Christian 49, Grace Baptist Academy 13

David Crockett 49, Cocke County 7

DeKalb County 33, Livingston Academy 14

Dobyns-Bennett 28, Science Hill 25

Dresden 56, Lake County 14

Dyersburg 56, Ripley 7

Ensworth 28, Montgomery Bell Academy 7

Fairley 20, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 0

Fayetteville 20, Eagleville 7

First Assembly Christian 28, Fayette Academy 21

Forrest 35, Watertown 28

Franklin 35, Cordova 0

Franklin Christian Academy 49, Scotts Hill 22

Gatlinburg-Pittman 52, Chuckey-Doak 7

Giles County 41, Sequatchie County 38

Halls 41, Clinton 21

Hampton 54, Cloudland 22

Henry County 42, Kirkwood 39

Howard Tech 32, Lookout Valley 0

Innovation Academy 19, Red Boiling Springs 16

Jefferson County 28, West Ridge 21

Kenwood 48, Dickson County 17

Kingsbury 50, Manassas 20

Knoxville Central 21, Karns 20

Lausanne Collegiate 41, Northpoint Christian 14

Lincoln County 45, Franklin County 6

McCallie 34, Christ Presbyterian Academy 13

McKenzie 54, McEwen 0

McMinn Central 35, Austin-East 14

McMinn County 50, East Hamilton 48

Melrose 64, Memphis East 0

Memphis Central 29, Munford 22

Nashville Christian 35, Friendship Christian 21

North Greene 49, Unaka 24

Oakhaven 40, Middleton 3

Pigeon Forge 50, Claiborne 20

Providence Academy 42, Zion Christian Academy 5

Providence Christian Academy 30, Middle Tennessee Christian 13

Rhea County 16, Walker Valley 10

Sevier County 40, Morristown-Hamblen West 7

South Fulton 17, West Carroll 0

South Pittsburg 49, Whitwell 0

Station Camp 41, Portland 21

Stewart County 42, Gibson County 6

Sunbright 22, Hancock County 6

Tennessee 41, Daniel Boone 7

Trinity Christian Academy 33, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 7

Tyner Academy 35, Chattanooga Central 0

Unicoi County 55, Johnson County 22

University School of Jackson 27, Jackson Christian 0

Wayne County 24, Collinwood 7

White House-Heritage 13, Westmoreland 7

Whites Creek 34, Cumberland County 6

William Blount 57, Campbell County 7

Wooddale 24, Hamilton 18

