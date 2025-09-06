Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.
Alcoa 52, Gibbs 7
Anderson County 46, Fulton 0
Arlington 48, Hamilton 0
Bartlett 13, Melrose 20
Blackman 17, Riverdale 10
Bledsoe County 20, Oneida 14
Bolivar Central 7, Halls 6
Boyd-Buchanan 42, Lakeway Christian 10
Bradley Central 49, Hardin Valley Academy 0
Cannon County 61, Pickett County 0
Carter 63, Union County 26
Center Hill 35, Cordova 7
Cherokee 55, Sullivan East 13
Chester County 10, South Gibson 45
Christian Academy of Knoxville 28, Notre Dame 10
Christian Brothers 7, Lausanne Collegiate 8
Christ Presbyterian Academy 7, Tupelo 23
Chuckey-Doak 14, West Greene 7
Claiborne 6, Happy Valley 45
Cleveland 20, Tullahoma 39
Coalfield 40, Rockwood 12
Coffee County Central 22, Wilson Central 29
Collierville 39, Horn Lake 35
Collinwood 23, Scotts Hill 0
Community 7, Huntland 46
Copper Basin 8, Hayesville 41
Cornersville 36, Perry County 6
Covington 58, Douglass 0
Craigmont 0, Haywood 49
Creekside Christian Academy 12, Zion Christian Academy 6
Crockett County 42, Lexington 14
Davidson Academy 35, Northwest 0
David Crockett 20, Morristown-Hamblen East 13
DeKalb County 0, Watertown 31
Dobyns-Bennett 28, Gate City 20
Dresden 35, West Carroll 0
Dyer County 49, Hardin County 28
Dyersburg 21, Camden Central 0
Eagleville 42, Tennessee Heat 0
Eagleton College and Career Academy 39, Providence Academy 14
East Hamilton 44, Chattanooga Central 8
East Robertson 34, Jo Byrns 3
Elizabethton 21, West Ridge 19
Evangelical Christian 6, Jackson Christian 34
Fairley 6, Whitehaven 25
Father Ryan 0, McCallie 52
Fayette Academy 0, St. Benedict at Auburndale 19
First Assembly Christian 7, St. George's 35
Franklin County 23, Howard Tech 19
Gatlinburg-Pittman 21, Unicoi County 20
Germantown 65, Sheffield 0
Gibson County 0, Peabody 49
Giles County 28, Lawrence County 42
Gleason 0, Obion County 28
Goodpasture Christian 60, Moore County 7
Grace Baptist Academy 22, Providence Christian Academy 55
Grace Christian Academy 42, Chattanooga Christian 21
Grainger 7, Volunteer 42
Greenback 7, Midway 36
Greeneville 49, Northview Academy 0
Grundy County 57, Lookout Valley 0
Hampton 46, Sunbright 7
Hancock County 22, North Greene 55
Harding Academy 19, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 49
Harriman 34, Wartburg Central 37
Heritage 35, South-Doyle 14
Hernando 36, Ridgeway 0
Houston 0, Southwind 49
Houston County 6, Waverly Central 42
Howard Tech 19, Franklin County 23
Humboldt 0, South Fulton 31
Huntingdon 9, Milan 34
Huntland 46, Community 7
Hunters Lane 6, Warren County 48
Jackson Central Merry 30, Brighton 0
Jackson Christian 34, Evangelical Christian 6
Jackson County 8, Jellico 14
Jackson North Side 25, Jackson South Side 6
Jefferson County 48, Morristown-Hamblen West 7
Jellico 14, Jackson County 8
Johnson County 10, South Greene 44
Karns 37, Campbell County 0
Kenwood 0, Kirkwood 21
Kingsbury 6, Wooddale 32
Kingston 9, Loudon 15
Knoxville Catholic 42, Lipscomb Academy 20
Knoxville Central 29, West 21
Lake County 30, Ripley 0
Lakeland Prep 36, Millington Central 28
Lebanon 27, McGavock 0
Lenoir City 6, Oak Ridge 56
Lewis County 41, Loretto 0
Liberty Tech Magnet 45, Middleton 0
Lincoln County 49, Battle Creek 0
Marion County 34, Whitwell 17
Marshall County 14, Westview 43
Maryville 56, Bearden 0
McCracken County 65, Northeast 26
McKenzie 42, Christian County 12
McMinn County 42, Walker Valley 54
McNairy Central 33, Wayne County 22
Meigs County 24, York Institute 6
Memphis Central 38, White Station 37
Memphis East 0, Middle College 38
Memphis University 49, Kirby 16
Mitchell 52, Bluff City 6
Monterey 0, Scott 34
Northpoint Christian 32, Tupelo Christian Prep 27
Oakland 35, Smyrna 0
Oakdale 0, Oliver Springs 35
Ooltewah 0, Rhea County 34
Polk County 20, Sequoyah 8
Portland 19, Springfield 27
Red Bank 20, Tyner Academy 21
Red Boiling Springs 0, Westmoreland 36
Richland 21, White House-Heritage 10
Riverside 15, Union City 18
Science Hill 24, Tennessee 21
Sequatchie County 6, South Pittsburg 40
Sequoyah 8, Polk County 20
Seymour 27, Cocke County 7
Signal Mountain 0, Soddy Daisy 21
Silverdale Academy 62, Webb 16
South Pittsburg 40, Sequatchie County 6
Station Camp 35, White House 7
Summertown 23, Cascade 21
Sweetwater 22, Tellico Plains 27
Trinity Christian Academy 21, University School of Jackson 23
Twin Springs 61, Unaka 12
Tyner Academy 21, Red Bank 20
Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 62, Daniel Boone 6
West House-Heritage 10, Richland 21
White County 21, Cookeville 7
William Blount 48, Clinton 35
Wilson Central 29, Coffee County Central 22
Zion Christian Academy 6, Creekside Christian Academy 12