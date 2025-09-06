High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Tennessee high school football

Robin Erickson

Oakland’s Craig Tutt (1) hands the ball off to Oakland’s Deontae Short (15) during a preseason football scrimmage between Oakland and McCallie at Oakland, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.

Alcoa 52, Gibbs 7

Anderson County 46, Fulton 0

Arlington 48, Hamilton 0

Bartlett 13, Melrose 20

Blackman 17, Riverdale 10

Bledsoe County 20, Oneida 14

Bolivar Central 7, Halls 6

Boyd-Buchanan 42, Lakeway Christian 10

Bradley Central 49, Hardin Valley Academy 0

Briarcrest Christian 14, Ensworth 21

Cannon County 61, Pickett County 0

Carter 63, Union County 26

Center Hill 35, Cordova 7

Cherokee 55, Sullivan East 13

Chester County 10, South Gibson 45

Christian Academy of Knoxville 28, Notre Dame 10

Christian Brothers 7, Lausanne Collegiate 8

Christ Presbyterian Academy 7, Tupelo 23

Chuckey-Doak 14, West Greene 7

Claiborne 6, Happy Valley 45

Cleveland 20, Tullahoma 39

Coalfield 40, Rockwood 12

Coffee County Central 22, Wilson Central 29

Collierville 39, Horn Lake 35

Collinwood 23, Scotts Hill 0

Community 7, Huntland 46

Copper Basin 8, Hayesville 41

Cornersville 36, Perry County 6

Covington 58, Douglass 0

Craigmont 0, Haywood 49

Creekside Christian Academy 12, Zion Christian Academy 6

Crockett County 42, Lexington 14

Davidson Academy 35, Northwest 0

David Crockett 20, Morristown-Hamblen East 13

DeKalb County 0, Watertown 31

Dobyns-Bennett 28, Gate City 20

Dresden 35, West Carroll 0

Dyer County 49, Hardin County 28

Dyersburg 21, Camden Central 0

Eagleville 42, Tennessee Heat 0

Eagleton College and Career Academy 39, Providence Academy 14

East Hamilton 44, Chattanooga Central 8

East Robertson 34, Jo Byrns 3

Elizabethton 21, West Ridge 19

Ensworth 21, Briarcrest Christian 14

Evangelical Christian 6, Jackson Christian 34

Fairley 6, Whitehaven 25

Father Ryan 0, McCallie 52

Fayette Academy 0, St. Benedict at Auburndale 19

Fayetteville 12, Gordonsville 42

First Assembly Christian 7, St. George's 35

Franklin County 23, Howard Tech 19

Gatlinburg-Pittman 21, Unicoi County 20

Germantown 65, Sheffield 0

Gibson County 0, Peabody 49

Giles County 28, Lawrence County 42

Gleason 0, Obion County 28

Goodpasture Christian 60, Moore County 7

Gordonsville 42, Fayetteville 12

Grace Baptist Academy 22, Providence Christian Academy 55

Grace Christian Academy 42, Chattanooga Christian 21

Grace Christian Academy 42, Clarksville Academy 21

Grainger 7, Volunteer 42

Greenback 7, Midway 36

Greeneville 49, Northview Academy 0

Grundy County 57, Lookout Valley 0

Hampton 46, Sunbright 7

Hancock County 22, North Greene 55

Harding Academy 19, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 49

Hardin County 28, Dyer County 49

Hardin Valley Academy 0, Bradley Central 49

Harriman 34, Wartburg Central 37

Haywood 49, Craigmont 0

Heritage 35, South-Doyle 14

Hernando 36, Ridgeway 0

Houston 0, Southwind 49

Houston County 6, Waverly Central 42

Howard Tech 19, Franklin County 23

Humboldt 0, South Fulton 31

Huntingdon 9, Milan 34

Huntland 46, Community 7

Hunters Lane 6, Warren County 48

Jackson Central Merry 30, Brighton 0

Jackson Christian 34, Evangelical Christian 6

Jackson County 8, Jellico 14

Jackson North Side 25, Jackson South Side 6

Jefferson County 48, Morristown-Hamblen West 7

Jellico 14, Jackson County 8

Johnson County 10, South Greene 44

Karns 37, Campbell County 0

Kenwood 0, Kirkwood 21

Kingsbury 6, Wooddale 32

Kingston 9, Loudon 15

Kirkwood 21, Kenwood 0

Knoxville Catholic 42, Lipscomb Academy 20

Knoxville Central 29, West 21

Lake County 30, Ripley 0

Lakeland Prep 36, Millington Central 28

Lausanne Collegiate 8, Christian Brothers 7

Lawrence County 42, Giles County 28

Lebanon 27, McGavock 0

Lenoir City 6, Oak Ridge 56

Lewis County 41, Loretto 0

Liberty Tech Magnet 45, Middleton 0

Lincoln County 49, Battle Creek 0

Lipscomb Academy 20, Knoxville Catholic 42

Lookout Valley 0, Grundy County 57

Loretto 0, Lewis County 41

Loudon 15, Kingston 9

Marion County 34, Whitwell 17

Marshall County 14, Westview 43

Maryville 56, Bearden 0

McCallie 52, Father Ryan 0

McCracken County 65, Northeast 26

McGavock 0, Lebanon 27

McKenzie 42, Christian County 12

McMinn County 42, Walker Valley 54

McNairy Central 33, Wayne County 22

Meigs County 24, York Institute 6

Melrose 20, Bartlett 13

Memphis Central 38, White Station 37

Memphis East 0, Middle College 38

Memphis University 49, Kirby 16

Middle College 38, Memphis East 0

Middleton 0, Liberty Tech Magnet 45

Midway 36, Greenback 7

Milan 34, Huntingdon 9

Millington Central 28, Lakeland Prep 36

Mitchell 52, Bluff City 6

Monterey 0, Scott 34

Moore County 7, Goodpasture Christian 60

Morristown-Hamblen East 13, David Crockett 20

Morristown-Hamblen West 7, Jefferson County 48

North Greene 55, Hancock County 22

Northpoint Christian 32, Tupelo Christian Prep 27

Northview Academy 0, Greeneville 49

Northwest 0, Davidson Academy 35

Notre Dame 10, Christian Academy of Knoxville 28

Oak Ridge 56, Lenoir City 6

Oakland 35, Smyrna 0

Oakdale 0, Oliver Springs 35

Obion County 28, Gleason 0

Oliver Springs 35, Oakdale 0

Oneida 14, Bledsoe County 20

Ooltewah 0, Rhea County 34

Peabody 49, Gibson County 0

Perry County 6, Cornersville 36

Pickett County 0, Cannon County 61

Polk County 20, Sequoyah 8

Portland 19, Springfield 27

Providence Academy 14, Eagleton College and Career Academy 39

Providence Christian Academy 55, Grace Baptist Academy 22

Red Bank 20, Tyner Academy 21

Red Boiling Springs 0, Westmoreland 36

Rhea County 34, Ooltewah 0

Richland 21, White House-Heritage 10

Ridgeway 0, Hernando 36

Ripley 0, Lake County 30

Riverside 15, Union City 18

Riverdale 10, Blackman 17

Rockwood 12, Coalfield 40

Science Hill 24, Tennessee 21

Scott 34, Monterey 0

Scotts Hill 0, Collinwood 23

Sequatchie County 6, South Pittsburg 40

Sequoyah 8, Polk County 20

Seymour 27, Cocke County 7

Sheffield 0, Germantown 65

Signal Mountain 0, Soddy Daisy 21

Silverdale Academy 62, Webb 16

Smyrna 0, Oakland 35

Soddy Daisy 21, Signal Mountain 0

South Fulton 31, Humboldt 0

South Gibson 45, Chester County 10

South Greene 44, Johnson County 10

South Pittsburg 40, Sequatchie County 6

South-Doyle 14, Heritage 35

Southwind 49, Houston 0

Springfield 27, Portland 19

St. Benedict at Auburndale 19, Fayette Academy 0

St. George's 35, First Assembly Christian 7

Station Camp 35, White House 7

Summertown 23, Cascade 21

Sunbright 7, Hampton 46

Sweetwater 22, Tellico Plains 27

Tellico Plains 27, Sweetwater 22

Tennessee 21, Science Hill 24

Tennessee Heat 0, Eagleville 42

Tipton-Rosemark Academy 49, Harding Academy 19

Trinity Christian Academy 21, University School of Jackson 23

Tullahoma 39, Cleveland 20

Tupelo 23, Christ Presbyterian Academy 7

Tupelo Christian Prep 27, Northpoint Christian 32

Twin Springs 61, Unaka 12

Tyner Academy 21, Red Bank 20

Unaka 12, Twin Springs 61

Unicoi County 20, Gatlinburg-Pittman 21

Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 62, Daniel Boone 6

Union City 18, Riverside 15

Union County 26, Carter 63

University School of Jackson 23, Trinity Christian Academy 21

Volunteer 42, Grainger 7

Walker Valley 54, McMinn County 42

Warren County 48, Hunters Lane 6

Wartburg Central 37, Harriman 34

Watertown 31, DeKalb County 0

Waverly Central 42, Houston County 6

Wayne County 22, McNairy Central 33

Webb 16, Silverdale Academy 62

West 21, Knoxville Central 29

West Carroll 0, Dresden 35

West Greene 7, Chuckey-Doak 14

West House-Heritage 10, Richland 21

West Ridge 19, Elizabethton 21

Westmoreland 36, Red Boiling Springs 0

Westview 43, Marshall County 14

White County 21, Cookeville 7

White House 7, Station Camp 35

White Station 37, Memphis Central 38

Whitehaven 25, Fairley 6

Whitwell 17, Marion County 34

William Blount 48, Clinton 35

Wilson Central 29, Coffee County Central 22

Wooddale 32, Kingsbury 6

York Institute 6, Meigs County 24

Zion Christian Academy 6, Creekside Christian Academy 12

