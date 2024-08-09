High School

Tennessee high school football: George MacIntyre leads 2025 top football recruits list

Get to know George MacIntyre, Ethan Utley and the other top 2025 football recruits in Tennessee

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre announces his commitment to the University of Tennessee with his parents Sarah and Matt McIntyre during a ceremony at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre announces his commitment to the University of Tennessee with his parents Sarah and Matt McIntyre during a ceremony at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

What do NFL legends Reggie White, Ed "Too Tall" Jones and Patrick Willis have in common?

They all played their high school football in Tennessee.

With the start of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season just a few weeks away, now seems like a good time to talk about some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Volunteer State.

Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Tennessee's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:

Tennessee's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects

1. George MacIntyre - Quarterback

  • High school: Brentwood Academy
  • Height: 6'5.5"
  • Weight: 190 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
  • National ranking: 69
  • Position ranking: 8
  • College: Committed to Tennessee

2. Ethan Utley - Defensive line

  • High school: Ensworth
  • Height: 6'3.5"
  • Weight: 265 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
  • National ranking: 123
  • Position ranking: 17
  • College: Committed to Tennessee

3. Chauncey Gooden - Interior offensive line

  • High school: Lipscomb Academy
  • Height: 6'4"
  • Weight: 320 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 188
  • Position ranking: 11
  • College: Committed to Colorado

4. Nic Moore - Interior offensive line

  • High school: Jefferson County
  • Height: 6'2.5"
  • Weight: 300 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 210
  • Position ranking: 13
  • College: Committed to Tennessee

5. Donovan Starr - Cornerback

  • High school: Ravenwood
  • Height: 5'11.5"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 221
  • Position ranking: 26
  • College: Committed to Auburn

6. Cameron Sparks - Athlete

  • High school: Baylor
  • Height: 6'3"
  • Weight: 205 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 9
  • College: Uncommitted

7. Jaylan Morgan - Safety

  • High school: Rockvale
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 180 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 27
  • College: Committed to Georgia

8. Radarious Jackson - Wide receiver

  • High school: Sheffield
  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 195 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 40
  • College: Committed to Tennessee

9. Carson Lawrence - Safety

  • High school: McCallie
  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 194 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 32
  • College: Committed to Vanderbilt

10. Kalen Edwards - Defensive line

  • High school: Dyersburg
  • Height: 6'4"
  • Weight: 315 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 37
  • College: Committed to Kentucky

