Tennessee high school football: George MacIntyre leads 2025 top football recruits list
What do NFL legends Reggie White, Ed "Too Tall" Jones and Patrick Willis have in common?
They all played their high school football in Tennessee.
With the start of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season just a few weeks away, now seems like a good time to talk about some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Volunteer State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Tennessee's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Tennessee's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. George MacIntyre - Quarterback
- High school: Brentwood Academy
- Height: 6'5.5"
- Weight: 190 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 69
- Position ranking: 8
- College: Committed to Tennessee
2. Ethan Utley - Defensive line
- High school: Ensworth
- Height: 6'3.5"
- Weight: 265 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 123
- Position ranking: 17
- College: Committed to Tennessee
3. Chauncey Gooden - Interior offensive line
- High school: Lipscomb Academy
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 320 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 188
- Position ranking: 11
- College: Committed to Colorado
4. Nic Moore - Interior offensive line
- High school: Jefferson County
- Height: 6'2.5"
- Weight: 300 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 210
- Position ranking: 13
- College: Committed to Tennessee
5. Donovan Starr - Cornerback
- High school: Ravenwood
- Height: 5'11.5"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 221
- Position ranking: 26
- College: Committed to Auburn
6. Cameron Sparks - Athlete
- High school: Baylor
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 9
- College: Uncommitted
7. Jaylan Morgan - Safety
- High school: Rockvale
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 27
- College: Committed to Georgia
8. Radarious Jackson - Wide receiver
- High school: Sheffield
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 195 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 40
- College: Committed to Tennessee
9. Carson Lawrence - Safety
- High school: McCallie
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 194 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 32
- College: Committed to Vanderbilt
10. Kalen Edwards - Defensive line
- High school: Dyersburg
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 315 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 37
- College: Committed to Kentucky
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports