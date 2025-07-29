Tennessee high school football player dies, reportedly from heat stroke
Another harsh reminder of the dangers of heat illness struck in Tennessee on Sunday with the death of another young football player.
According to multiple sources, 16-year old Joshua Henderson, who would have been a senior at Bolton High School (Arlington, Tenn.), died after passing out at a July 7 practice. He was rushed to the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he fought for his life for nearly three weeks.
Family members said Henderson died of organ failure due to severe heat stroke, one of more than 150 heat-related deaths thus far in 2025 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were more than 4,800 heat-related deaths in the US in 2023 and 2024 combined.
Staggering numbers
Exertional heat stroke is the most severe form of heat illness there is and one of the leading causes of deaths among high school football players.
According to the National Center for Catastrophic Sports Injury Research, more than 150 heat-stroke related deaths have occurred in high school football since 1960, more than two per year.
Henderson’s parents Eddie and Angel Henderson say Joshua, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound lineman, was much more than a fatality number or position player.
Shattered hearts
“Josh was only 16-years-old, full of life, laughter and promise,” they collectively wrote in a news release. “He was deeply loved by his parents, siblings, extended family and all who knew him. His sudden loss has left our hearts shattered and our world forever changed.”
A gofundme page has been set up in his name to help defray funeral and burial expenses. As of 4:45 p.m. (PDT) Monday, $10,291 of a $15,000 goal had been reached.
“Joshua’s life, though short, was meaningful and full of light,” his parents Eddie and Angel Henderson wrote. “We want to honor him with the love, dignity and peace he deserves.”
Joy, light, kindness
The Memphis Shelby County Schools district released this statement:
“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of a beloved Bolton High School student, Joshua Henderson. He was not only an exceptional athlete and dedicated scholar, but also a source of light and joy to all who knew him. His kindness, determination, and positive spirit left a lasting impression on classmates, teachers, and our entire BHS community.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all those grieving this immense loss. Though his time with us was far too short, his legacy will live on in the lives he touched. We will honor him by continuing to uplift one another, to lead with compassion, and to cherish every moment we have together.”
Grief counselors and support staff were made to Bolton students and teachers Monday and in the coming days.
More resources
There are numerous tools with information on heat illness prevention including: