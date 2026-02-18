NHSBA Launches Nationwide High School Basketball Shooting Challenge Tour
The National High School Basketball Association (NHSBA) is taking the spotlight this spring with the debut of its National Basketball “BIG SHOT” Shooting Challenge, a coast-to-coast series that blends competition, community engagement and fundraising.
The tour begins in early March and will culminate during NCAA Final Four weekend in Indianapolis, where the top shooters from across the country will compete for the national title and grand prize.
Designed as a high-energy, 60-second shooting contest, the event is open not only to student-athletes, but also to families, fans and community members who want to test their range while supporting youth development through basketball.
Four Major Cities, One Championship Dream
The multi-city tour will roll through some of the country’s premier basketball markets:
- March 7 – Dallas (SMU)
- March 14 – New York City (Brooklyn Nets Training Facility)
- March 21 – San Francisco (Stanford University)
- March 28 – Houston (final venue to be announced)
Each stop will crown a local champion who earns:
- Two NCAA Final Four game tickets
- Two Fan Fest passes
- Travel accommodations to Indianapolis
- A berth in the national championship round
The Final Four ticket packages are being provided by Warner Bros., adding a major-event experience to the stakes.
More Than a Shooting Contest
While the format is simple — make as many shots as possible in one minute — the mission behind the event runs deeper.
The NHSBA uses basketball as a platform to promote leadership development, academic and career pathways, character build and community connection.
Funds raised through the challenge will support programs that help student-athletes pursue opportunities in college, the workforce and beyond.
Creating Access, Exposure and Opportunity
The tour also gives corporate partners and local sponsors a chance to connect directly with the high school basketball audience through:
- On-site activations
- Community engagement
- Digital and social media amplification
For participants, it’s a rare opportunity to compete for a national prize while sharing the stage with the energy of Final Four weekend — one of the sport’s biggest annual showcases.
Registration details, sponsorship information and additional event updates are expected to be released in the coming weeks. For more information visit www.thenhsba.com.