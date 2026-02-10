Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 18 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Tuesday, February 10, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 23 Mercer Island hosts Interlake and No. 3 Glacier Peak is traveling to Arlington.
Connell vs Cashmere — 6:00 p.m.
Wapato vs Chelan — 6:00 p.m.
Sammamish vs Inglemoor — 6:00 p.m.
Columbia vs Rochester — 7:00 p.m.
Lincoln vs Skyline — 7:00 p.m.
Cedarcrest vs Foster — 7:00 p.m.
Chief Sealth vs Lindbergh — 7:00 p.m.
Interlake vs Mercer Island — 7:00 p.m.
Hazen vs North Creek — 7:00 p.m.
Eastlake vs Bothell — 7:00 p.m.
Newport vs Woodinville — 7:00 p.m.
Life Christian Academy vs Vashon Island — 7:00 p.m.
Cascade vs Kamiak — 7:15 p.m.
Jackson vs Lake Stevens — 7:15 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs Arlington — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland vs Nathan Hale — 7:30 p.m.
Evergreen vs Renton — 7:30 p.m.
Eastmont vs Wenatchee — 7:30 p.m.