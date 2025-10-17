Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - October 17, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee as undefeated Ravenwood takes on Shelbyville Central at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, McCallie takes on Knoxville Catholic in a Class 2-AAA battle.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 9 of action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 20 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Maryville taking on Science Hill. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 20 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Sevier County taking on Tennessee. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 16 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, October 17, highlighted by University School of Jackson taking on Dyer County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Covington taking on Dyersburg. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 20 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, October 17, kicking off with South Greene taking on Concord Christian. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are four games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, October 17, highlighted by McCallie taking on Knoxville Catholic. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 15 games across Class 1A on Friday, October 17, kicking off with South Pittsburg taking on Sale Creek. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
