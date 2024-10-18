Tennessee high school football scores, live updates (10/17/2024)
The 2024 Tennessee high school football season continues Friday night (October 17th) with several top teams in action across the state, headlined by No. 1 Baylor vs. St. Pius X and No. 2 Oakland vs Coffee County Central.
Meanwhile, the No. 3 ranked team in Tennessee, the Maryville Rebels have a home game against No. 17 Cleveland in a Top 25 SBLive Matchup. The undefeated Rebels look to continue their winning streak.
You can follow all of the TSSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Tennessee high school football action on Friday night:
