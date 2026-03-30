Iona Prep’s 2026 Football Schedule Includes a Showdown of State Juggernauts, an NYCHSFL Rematch and More

The Iona Prep football team enjoyed another successful season last year.

The 2025 season saw the Gaels compile an 11-1 record and capture their second consecutive New York Catholic High School Football League (NYCHSFL) and New York State AAA titles.

Iona Prep beat Monsignor Farrell 42-20 for the NYCHSFL title and knocked off St. Francis 42-21 for the state crown.

With the start of the 2026 season getting closer, the Gaels will compete without the likes of Class AA state player of the year Julian Guzman, and all-state nods Crew Davis, Joe Wolf, Brennan Pressley and more on both sides of the ball – but still bring back plenty of talent.

Iona Prep kicks off its 2026 campaign with the ultimate test. On September 3, the Gaels will face Section III’s Christian Brothers Academy at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

The Brothers went 13-0 and captured their third consecutive Class AA state title following a 41-12 win over Section II’s Saratoga Springs. CBA has also won four state titles in the last five seasons.

The Gaels’ home opener is September 12 against Paramus Catholic of New Jersey. The Paladins (6-7 last season) reached the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B championship game as the second seed, but they lost 21-12 to top-seeded DePaul.

In a week three road contest, on September 19, Iona Prep takes on St. Joseph’s-by-the-Sea. A NYCHSFL AA foe (6-5 last season), the Vikings lost 34-0 to the Gaels.

The Gaels will then face Monsignor Farrell at home on September 26. The Lions (9-2 last season) handed Iona Prep its only loss (28-21) last season, but the Gaels redeemed themselves with a win over Monsignor Farrell in the NYCHSFL AAA championship game.

Iona Prep goes up against St. Anthony’s in a week five home matchup on October 2. Last season, the Gaels beat the Friars twice – once in the regular season (50-36 result) and again in the NYCHSFL semifinals (42-0 score). St. Anthony’s compiled a 7-5 record in 2025.

In a week six road contest on October 9, the Gaels face Cardinal Hayes on the road. Iona Prep defeated the Cardinals, 42-14, last season. Cardinal Hayes finished with a 2-8 mark in 2025.

Iona Prep will have back-to-back home games on October 9 and 16 against Fordham Prep (week seven) and Chaminade (week eight), respectively. The Rams went 3-9 last season.

The Flyers, which finished 7-5 in 2025, beat Archbishop Stepinac 18-14 in the NYCHSFL playoff opener before they lost 34-3 to Monsignor Farrell. Iona Prep defeated Chaminade, 33-9, during the regular season.

The Gaels will cap the 2026 regular season with a Halloween road game against Archbishop Stepinac. Iona Prep knocked off the Crusaders, 49-21, last year.

2026 Iona Prep Gaels Football Schedule

Week 1 – vs. CBA Syracuse (at the JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse)

Week 2 – vs. Paramus Catholic

Week 3 – at St. Joseph’s-by-the-Sea

Week 4 – vs. Monsignor Farrell

Week 5 – vs. St. Anthony’s

Week 6 – at Cardinal Hayes

Week 7 – vs. Fordham Prep

Week 8 – vs. Chaminade

Week 9 – at Archbishop Stepinac

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