Tennessee high school football team wins 10th straight state championship
Alcoa (Tennessee) has become the prime example of high school football dominance in the Volunteer State.
On Friday afternoon, the Tornadoes capped what is now officially a decade of winning as Alcoa won the Class 3A state championship, 40-21, over Westview at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
With the victory, Alcoa won its 10th consecutive state championship and marks that the Tornadoes have won a title every year since 2015.
Tornadoes' quarterback Eli Graf was named the BlueCross Bowl MVP after his stellar performance on the ground for Alcoa. Graf led the way and rushed for a game-high 225 yards on 21 attempts and found the endzone twice. Also completed 6-of-10 passes for 39 yards and a score.
It would be the final quarter that really proved to be pure dominance for Alcoa (14-1), as they out-scored Westview 13-7 in the final period, creating the widen gap in order to secure the program's overall 23rd state championship.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports