Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 19, 2026
The 2026 Tennessee high school baseball playoffs begin with the first round of state championship action for all the division I classifications on May 19.
Division II action will start their semifinal action on May 19, highlighted by Grace Christian Academy taking on Lakeway Christian in Class A and Christ Presbyterian Academy taking on Baylor in Class AA.
High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications before the first pitch is thrown.
The 2026 TSSAA state championship games begin on May 22 at Middle Tennessee State University for Division I and May 21 at MTSU for Division II.
Full brackets for each classification are linked below.
2026 Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 4A Baseball State Championships (Upper Pool)
First Round
Collierville vs. Farragut — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Nolensville vs. Cookeville — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 4A Baseball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
Shelbyville Central vs. Ravenwood — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Oak Ridge vs. Houston — 05/19, 45:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 3A Baseball State Championships (Upper Pool)
First Round
Crockett County vs. Gibbs — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Liberty Creek vs. Heritage — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 3A Baseball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
Alcoa vs. Covington — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Lawrence County vs. Greeneville — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 2A Baseball State Championships (Upper Pool)
First Round
Sweetwater vs. White House-Heritage — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Westview vs. Cascade — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 2A Baseball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
Milan vs. Smith County — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Scotts Hill vs. Pigeon Forge — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 1A Baseball State Championships (Upper Pool)
First Round
Dresden vs. University School of Jackson — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Richland vs. Sale Creek — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 1A Baseball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
Gordonsville vs. Eagleville — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Coalfield vs. Greenfield — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division II Class AA Baseball State Championships
First Round
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Baylor — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy vs. Brentwood Academy — 05/19, 5:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division II Class A Baseball State Championships
First Round
Grace Christian Academy vs. Lakeway Christian — 05/19, 3:00 PM
St. George's vs. The Webb School — 05/19, 5:30 PM
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.