Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 19, 2026

The 2026 Tennessee high school baseball playoffs begin with the first round of state championship action for all the division I classifications on May 19.

Division II action will start their semifinal action on May 19, highlighted by Grace Christian Academy taking on Lakeway Christian in Class A and Christ Presbyterian Academy taking on Baylor in Class AA.

High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications before the first pitch is thrown.

The 2026 TSSAA state championship games begin on May 22 at Middle Tennessee State University for Division I and May 21 at MTSU for Division II.

Full brackets for each classification are linked below.

2026 Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores

First Round

Collierville vs. Farragut — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Nolensville vs. Cookeville — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Shelbyville Central vs. Ravenwood — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Oak Ridge vs. Houston — 05/19, 45:30 PM

First Round

Crockett County vs. Gibbs — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Liberty Creek vs. Heritage — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Alcoa vs. Covington — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Lawrence County vs. Greeneville — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Sweetwater vs. White House-Heritage — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Westview vs. Cascade — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Milan vs. Smith County — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Scotts Hill vs. Pigeon Forge — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Dresden vs. University School of Jackson — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Richland vs. Sale Creek — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Gordonsville vs. Eagleville — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Coalfield vs. Greenfield — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Baylor — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Lipscomb Academy vs. Brentwood Academy — 05/19, 5:30 PM

First Round

Grace Christian Academy vs. Lakeway Christian — 05/19, 3:00 PM

St. George's vs. The Webb School — 05/19, 5:30 PM

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